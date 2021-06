The final stretch! Pregnant Lauren Bushnell posed in her baby-to-be’s nursery with her bare bump on display. “Whenever [my husband, Chris Lane], and I try to take photos, one of us ends up with a double chin in just about every shot from laughing so hard and likely at something no one else would think is funny,” the Bachelor alum, 31, captioned a Monday, May 24, Instagram slideshow. “But I wouldn’t have it any other way. So thankful to you @lauramollphoto for capturing these before baby gets here (we are cutting it close) and even more thankful for our soon to be family of three.”