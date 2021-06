DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 79 years old. I have lupus, and currently my main focus is the lungs (COPD, asthma), which is under control. However, no one seems to be able to tell me what to do to prevent my toes from feeling like they have been soaking in ice. Even when I’m sleeping, they are so painful. I wear warm socks day and night. I have asked the nephrologist, rheumatologist and pulmonologist, and no one seems to have an answer. -- M.M.R.