Know Before You Go: Most Shocking Speed Traps in Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for much of north and central Alabama until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Flood Watch National Weather Service Birmingham AL 1052 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 Marion-Lamar-Fayette-Winston-Walker-Blount-Pickens-Tuscaloosa- Jefferson- Including the cities of Double Springs, Sulligent, Birmingham, Fayette, Oneonta, Tuscaloosa, Vernon, Hoover, Hamilton, Jasper, and Carrollton 1052 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Alabama, northwest Alabama and west central Alabama, including the following areas, in central Alabama, Blount, Jefferson and Walker. In northwest Alabama, Marion and Winston. In west central Alabama, Fayette, Lamar, Pickens and Tuscaloosa. * Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * Heavy rainfall has impacted portions of the watch area. Additional heavy rainfall is expected to affect portions of the watch area this afternoon and evening that may result in localized flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.