Alabama State

Know Before You Go: Most Shocking Speed Traps in Alabama

By Mary K
Alt 101.7
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nothing is worse than seeing those flashing lights in your rearview mirror, especially when you are headed out of town for a nice long holiday weekend. Your heart sinks to your stomach. Been there, done that. Don’t be that person this Memorial Day holiday weekend. I’ve collected some information from...

alt1017.com
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
Alabama StatePosted by
Alt 101.7

Beat The Summer Heat At This Massive Cullman, Alabama Aqua Park

After a summer indoors in 2020, I almost forgot how harsh the Alabama summer heat can be. This huge Cullman aqua park is the perfect weapon to battle the heat. Back in Florida, waterparks were part of my everyday life in the summer. It didn't help that my first job was at Orlando's premier waterpark at the time. I had some of the best times of my life working at that water park. Never in my life did I think it was possible to have a whole inflatable waterpark as an attraction. Thanks to this new Alabama aqua park, I see it's not only possible, but it looks amazing!
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
Alt 101.7

If Tuscaloosa, Alabama Had One Of These Stores, I’d Never Leave

Recently, I took my first ever trip out west to Texas. While in Houston, I went to this store and it changed my life. When I got to my Airbnb I realized I forgot a few essential items. Isn’t that the worst?! How do you forget something like socks, mouthwash, or even the shower essentials? For me, a Bluetooth speaker falls under bathroom essentials so I had to make a run to the closest store.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alt 101.7

Does ANYONE Know What This Sign Means in Northport, Alabama?

A traffic sign at a busy Northport intersection seems to sow confusion among drivers in West Alabama. Where is this sign--and what does it mean?. You may have noticed a yellow sign at the intersection of Highway 82 (McFarland Boulevard) and Highway 43. This traffic sign is right by the Northport Civic Center, and the lettering on the sign simply reads "KEEP MOVING."
Alabama StatePosted by
Alt 101.7

West Central Alabama Under Marginal Risk for Severe Storms

There is the possibility for scattered storms over the western central of Alabama. As a result, the National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Marginal Risk area which includes areas west of a line from Jasper to Demopolis. The time period is from now until 9 pm this evening. The risks include:
Alabama StatePosted by
Alt 101.7

You Cannot Move to Alabama Unless You Answer these 3 Questions

The first three questions that every Alabamian must answer something to ponder. It is a complete rite of passage that you must answer these three questions. Depending on how you answer these questions could influence your circle of friends. Also, the level of respect you are given. Real talk! Born and raised Alabamians take the answers to these questions seriously.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Alt 101.7

Do Alabamians Prefer Charcoal Grills Over Anything Else?

I don't consider myself an expert on the grill but I'm qualified enough to have this conversation. Do people in Alabam have a grill preference?. So far we've had a few holidays pass in the year and people have been out on their grills. Every time I pass someone using a grill I see the same type. The grill is always charcoal.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alt 101.7

Alabama Town Makes List Of ‘Most Charming Towns’ In USA

What makes a place charming to you? You could already know which town in Alabama made the list. This summer there will be plenty of people taking a trip over to the Gulf shores. While you're in Baldwin County, you could make a stop at this Alabama town that happens to be one of the nation's most charming towns.
Alabama StatePosted by
Alt 101.7

Flash Flood Watch Issued for North-Central Alabama, Including Tuscaloosa County

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for much of north and central Alabama until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Flood Watch National Weather Service Birmingham AL 1052 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 Marion-Lamar-Fayette-Winston-Walker-Blount-Pickens-Tuscaloosa- Jefferson- Including the cities of Double Springs, Sulligent, Birmingham, Fayette, Oneonta, Tuscaloosa, Vernon, Hoover, Hamilton, Jasper, and Carrollton 1052 AM CDT Wed Jun 9 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Alabama, northwest Alabama and west central Alabama, including the following areas, in central Alabama, Blount, Jefferson and Walker. In northwest Alabama, Marion and Winston. In west central Alabama, Fayette, Lamar, Pickens and Tuscaloosa. * Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * Heavy rainfall has impacted portions of the watch area. Additional heavy rainfall is expected to affect portions of the watch area this afternoon and evening that may result in localized flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.