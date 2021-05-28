Baltimore Ravens 2021 schedule: Predicting every game, opponent win totals, record projection

Baltimore's two-year run as AFC North champions was snapped in 2020 when the Pittsburgh Steelers edged them out for the division crown. That said, the Ravens were still able to get into the playoff dance as a wild card. Lamar Jackson and Co. ripped off five straight wins to end the regular season and carried that momentum into the postseason where they knocked off the Tennessee Titans on Super Wild-Card Weekend to advance. However, what was hoped to be a deep playoff run was not in the cards for Baltimore, who then fell to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. While that's a successful season by most measures, the Ravens will certainly be looking for more as they step toward 2021.