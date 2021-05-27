Flamingos on Necker and in the Caribbean

Picture this: you’re laid out on a totally secluded white sand beach with an unobstructed view of the Caribbean and a drink in hand. It’s quiet, with the exception of a few of your closest friends conversing nearby or your kids splashing in the waves. There’s no one else around for miles, save for the employees at the resort you’re staying at. In fact, there are no other guests on the entire island — just you and the company you’ve chosen to keep. Later, you’ll go back to the resort to share a meal prepared especially for you, comprised of all the freshest ingredients the island has to offer, no reservation required. There are no lines, no crowds, no wait times and virtually no rules.