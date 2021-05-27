Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Flamingos on Necker and in the Caribbean

By Richard Branson
Virgin.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s so wonderful to see Necker’s flamboyance of flamingos growing bigger and more vibrant each year. We established the flamingo colony back in the 1980s after they had been extensively hunted inthe previous decades and disappeared from the British Virgin Islands. We now have close to 300 of these beautiful pink birds living on Necker with us! Flamingos are one of my favourite animals in the world, and it’s incredible to watch them fly over the island every morning and evening. There’s something extra special about watching on as they teach their young ones how to fly and, most importantly, how to land.

www.virgin.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Caribbean#Hurricane Irma#Flamingos#Tortola#Compass Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
News Break
Instagram
Related
Travelthetopvillas.com

The best Caribbean Islands to visit

Looking for the best Caribbean Islands? With 7,000 Caribbean Islands to choose from, it can be hard to pick a favorite! Luckily, we’ve saved you the hard work and bring you some of the best. Whether you prefer to hang out in the ocean, by the pool or on a hiking trail, these incredible Caribbean Islands provide the perfect destination for some escapism.
Travelcolemanconcierge.com

Top Destinations for a Perfect Honeymoon in the Caribbean

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure. Now that you and your partner are past the pre-wedding stress and wedding high, a well-planned honeymoon vacation is a great way to relax and unwind for the first time as a married couple. A honeymoon is a once-in-a-blue-moon trip—it...
Recipesolivemagazine.com

Easy Caribbean recipes

Looking for easy Caribbean recipes? Want to make the best jerk marinade? Try our ideas and twists here. Create your own Caribbean BBQ spread with jerk skewers, mojito chicken and piña colada tarts. Or serve comforting stews and curries for the whole family, including Jamaican-style goat curry and pepperpot stew. Plus, we have mojitos and rum punch to get the party going.
TravelPosted by
TheStreet

Adventure Is Back: Royal Caribbean Makes Long-awaited Return To The Caribbean

MIAMI, June 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A milestone more than 15 months in the making: Royal Caribbean International and the communities of the Caribbean are celebrating the cruise line's highly anticipated return to the region as Adventure of the Seas prepares to set sail from Nassau, The Bahamas yesterday. The first of Royal Caribbean's ships to resume cruising in the Western Hemisphere, Adventure welcomed more than 1,000 vacationers on its opening cruise. The ship set sail with fully vaccinated crew and fully vaccinated guests 16 years of age or older, who make up 94% of all guests on board while the remaining 6% are children younger than 16. The ship now begins a summer lineup of 7-night sailings to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean's game-changing private island destination in The Bahamas; Grand Bahama Island, The Bahamas; and Cozumel, Mexico.
TravelMySanAntonio

How to Rent Out Four of the Most Exclusive Private Islands on Earth

Picture this: you’re laid out on a totally secluded white sand beach with an unobstructed view of the Caribbean and a drink in hand. It’s quiet, with the exception of a few of your closest friends conversing nearby or your kids splashing in the waves. There’s no one else around for miles, save for the employees at the resort you’re staying at. In fact, there are no other guests on the entire island — just you and the company you’ve chosen to keep. Later, you’ll go back to the resort to share a meal prepared especially for you, comprised of all the freshest ingredients the island has to offer, no reservation required. There are no lines, no crowds, no wait times and virtually no rules.
Travelcaribjournal.com

Royal Caribbean Returns to The Bahamas

Royal Caribbean has made its return to The Bahamas, with the home-porting of Adventure of the Seas in Nassau. The ship arrived this week to the port of Nassau, following a year-long shutdown of the cruise industry amid the global pandemic. “It has been a long and challenging period for...
Lifestylecaribjournal.com

Riu Completes Reopening of Caribbean Resorts

Riu Hotels and Resorts has now completed the reopening of all of its properties in the wider Caribbean-Mexico region. Luis Riu, CEO of Riu Hotels and Resorts, confirmed the move, with the relaunch of a total of four hotels in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Panama and Jamaica. That includes the...
Animalsvoticle.com

GALAPAGOS FLAMINGO

The Galapagos flamingo is one of the most vibrantly pink tinted flamingos in the world. The Galapagos flamingo populace is little in dimension, there is a excellent likelihood to discover them in the course of a Galapagos tour. If you're keen on studying far more in regards to the Galapagos...
Economycruiseindustrynews.com

Royal Caribbean Is Back Cruising in the Caribbean

Royal Caribbean International is back in service in the Caribbean as the Adventure of the Seas departed from Nassau on Saturday, marking the company's first sailing in North America in some 15 months. The Adventure welcomed more than 1,000 vacationers on its opening cruise according to the company. The ship...
Economysflcn.com

Caribbean Wedding and Event Professionals Gear Up For A Rebound In Business

[SAINT LUCIA] – The Caribbean Wedding and Event Professionals (CWEP) continues to mobilize its membership and to raise the profile of the organization, in anticipation of a surge in demand for weddings and events. As the region reopens for business, the combined number of delayed weddings in 2020, planned weddings for 2021 and engagements during the pandemic, points to a solid recovery of the sector.
Travelcaribjournal.com

Seabourn Plans July Relaunch in the Caribbean

Luxury cruise line Seabourn will relaunch its Caribbean cruises in July, the company said this week. The company’s Seabourn Odyssey ship will kick off Caribbean cruising in Bridgetown, Barbados on July 18. Seabourn is opening its Seabourn Odyssey voyages to any guests that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Sailings will...
EnvironmentPosted by
AL.com

Chances drop for storm to form in Caribbean

The chances have decreased that something tropical will form in the Caribbean later this week. The National Hurricane Center continued to watch the western Caribbean near Central America for an area of low pressure to form. That could happen in the next few days, however now forecasters think conditions will...
Worldlonelyplanet.com

13 best places to visit in Jamaica

Jamaica is its own ting man, unlike any other place. Be it the creativity of its arts scene, the cuisine or the culture that birthed reggae music – Jamaica, with its Blue Mountains and waterfalls, lives up to the hype as one of the most popular Caribbean destinations. Jamaica's 14...
Miami, FLTravelPulse

MSC Cruises Will Restart US Sailings To the Caribbean This Summer

MSC Cruises just announced that it has officially opened sales of its U.S. Summer 2021 restart cruises, which will sail aboard the award-winning, ultramodern MSC Meraviglia and glamorous MSC Divina. Come August and September, the two ships will begin sailing three-, four-, and seven-night Caribbean itineraries out of Miami and...
EnvironmentPosted by
AL.com

Hurricane forecasters will be watching the Caribbean this week

Hurricane forecasters will be keeping a close eye on the Caribbean this week. The National Hurricane Center expects an area of low pressure to form near Central America by Thursday or Friday, and there’s a chance it could become a tropical depression or storm. The chances of development are low...
AnimalsOrlando Sentinel

Growth spurt: Gatorland moves capybaras to Flamingo Island

Gatorland has relocated its two growing capybaras into a new habitat on the attraction’s Flamingo Island. Ben and Jerry, the brother capybaras, are almost 1 year old and weigh in at about 50 pounds apiece, so larger quarters were called for. The twosome had been living at Gatorland’s Barnyard Petting Zoo since October.
Brooklyn, NYbkreader.com

Little Caribbean to Get ‘One Love Day’ This Caribbean Heritage Month

Next Thursday, June 17, will be celebrated as One Love Little Caribbean Day by local Brooklyn leaders and the Caribbean community in honor of Caribbean Heritage Month. New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Assemblywoman Diana Richardson and members of the business community from Flatbush, Prospect Lefferts Garden and East Flatbush will come together on Thursday for a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the celebratory day.
TravelBlackbookmag.com

World Ocean Month: Manta Rays and Sunken Ruins at Paradise Island, Bahamas

As our part of the world continues to open up, travel is back on the global agenda…and as if overnight, airports are back to being the crowded, frustrating instigators of family squabbles and emotional meltdowns they had always been, except now with the added fun of having to wear masks. Add to that the fact that many flights aren’t serving booze and it’s a miracle anyone is even leaving the house.