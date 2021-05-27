Flamingos on Necker and in the Caribbean
It’s so wonderful to see Necker’s flamboyance of flamingos growing bigger and more vibrant each year. We established the flamingo colony back in the 1980s after they had been extensively hunted inthe previous decades and disappeared from the British Virgin Islands. We now have close to 300 of these beautiful pink birds living on Necker with us! Flamingos are one of my favourite animals in the world, and it’s incredible to watch them fly over the island every morning and evening. There’s something extra special about watching on as they teach their young ones how to fly and, most importantly, how to land.www.virgin.com