A woman, who was arrested after she fatally shot a man near a Flagstaff Walmart back on May 13th, pleaded not guilty to second degree murder earlier this month. Flagstaff Police arrived at the store on South Woodlands Village Boulevard at around 2:06 a.m. Authorities say 36-year-old Ashley Martin went into the store and told employees to call police. When they arrived, officers met with Martin, who told them she had shot somebody. She led officers to the nearby urban trail between Walmart and Beulah Boulevard. Martin told police that she and 41-year-old Travis Nelson had been involved in an altercation, which ended with her fatally shooting him. Martin’s attorneys will argue she was defending herself at the time. She is being held at the Coconino County Detention Center on $500-thousand bond.