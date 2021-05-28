Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Queens, NY

City to offer neighborhood specific translation services on Election Day

By Jacob Kaye
queenseagle.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York City Civic Engagement Commission will provide translation services in an additional 11 languages at polling sites for next month’s primary election. On top of the Spanish translation services that will be offered at every polling site in the city, the commission has selected a handful of sites to feature either Arabic, Bengali, Cantonese, Mandarin, French, Haitian Creole, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Urdu or Yiddish translation services.

queenseagle.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Hills, NY
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Elections
City
Maspeth, NY
City
Ridgewood, NY
New York City, NY
Elections
Queens, NY
Government
City
Queens, NY
City
Astoria, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language Translation#Machine Translation#Election Day#Spanish Translation#Bengali#Cantonese#Haitian#Creole#Italian#Korean#Polish#Russian#Urdu#Yiddish#U S Census Bureau#American Community Survey#Cec#French#Queens College#Ps 88 Seneca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Queens, NYjacksonheightspost.com

Jackson Heights Library to Open for Browsing, Computer Use Next Week

A dozen Queens Public Library (QPL) branches throughout the borough will open for in-person browsing and computer use next week. The 12 locations will reopen on Monday, May 24. They will be in addition to the 14 branches that opened for in-person use on Monday, May 10. The branches to...
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Stop Our Government’s Destruction of Schools

The pandemic has wrought tremendous damage throughout our society but, no group has been more victimized and abused than our children in our public schools. Our children need to be back in school. They have lost almost two years of education, let alone socialization skills and the structure of a school setting. Studies have indicated that children in the early years can suffer permanent social dysfunction by not being in the classroom environment with other children.
Queens, NYqns.com

Queens senator to host virtual hiring event for post-COVID job opportunities

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC. As the city begins to reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic, jobs are starting to come back, and state Senator Joseph Addabbo, Jr. is partnering with the Jewish Board of Family and Children’s Services for a virtual hiring event in June.
New York City, NYMic

NYC Pride is banning police. Can this be the new norm?

In a return to its origins as a protest of police brutality against LGBTQ people, NYC Pride will no longer permit police to participate in its parade until 2025, the New York Times reported. This way, the LGBTQ community — especially its trans and BIPOC members — can celebrate free of the presence of police, which a press release from the organization said can be “threatening, and at times, dangerous.” Could this be the new norm?
Troy, NYwamc.org

School Budget, Board Votes Set For Tuesday In New York

New Yorkers on Tuesday will be voting on school budgets, propositions, and members of local boards of education. With the pandemic fading, voters will be able to cast ballots in person on Tuesday at their school district's designated polling places. Foundation Aid from the state budget passed in April is...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
New York City, NYtrumbulltimes.com

Cuomo set to earn $5M from book on COVID-19 crisis

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disclosed Monday that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of more...