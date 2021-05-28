City to offer neighborhood specific translation services on Election Day
The New York City Civic Engagement Commission will provide translation services in an additional 11 languages at polling sites for next month’s primary election. On top of the Spanish translation services that will be offered at every polling site in the city, the commission has selected a handful of sites to feature either Arabic, Bengali, Cantonese, Mandarin, French, Haitian Creole, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Urdu or Yiddish translation services.queenseagle.com