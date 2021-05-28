Long-delayed Packers Hall of Fame banquet, Charles Woodson induction, moved to Sept. 2

GREEN BAY – Charles Woodson and Al Harris will wait five days more to be inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame. The organization said it moved the induction banquet from Aug. 28 to Sept. 2 to accommodate the Packers' football schedule. The Packers are scheduled to play the Bills in Buffalo on Aug. 28 in the final preseason game. The first regular-season game is Sept. 12 in New Orleans.