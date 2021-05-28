Cargolux sees new trends in a new era as air freight margins and capacity tighten

Impact Analysis on the Growth of Air Data Computer Market. The Global Air Data Computer Market will be analyzed on the basis of key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Air Data Computer Market include Honeywell, Curtiss-Wright, HARCO, Shadin Avionics, Air Data, Aeroprobe, Thales, Revue Thommen, AVIC Chengdu. These vendors are actively involved in the organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.