Cargolux sees new trends in a new era as air freight margins and capacity tighten

By Alex Lennane
theloadstar.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAir cargo yields on the transatlantic may begin to soften this summer, according to Richard Forson, chief executive of Cargolux. But so far this year, yields have remained strong and are set to give the freighter operator a strong set of six-month results. “I think we will have a pretty...

theloadstar.com
#Air Cargo#Air Transport#Cargo Aircraft#Freight#Eu#Europeans#Asian#Ppe#Iata#Lufthansa Cargo
Industrydcvelocity.com

FourKites supports enhanced ETAs for air freight shipments

Supply chain visibility platform provider FourKites has launched a tool that provides estimated time of arrival (ETA) data for air freight shipments, saying it can increase users’ confidence in a transport mode that is notoriously difficult to track even though it is typically used for the most critical shipments. The...
Industrygtreview.com

SME traders left high and dry as freight rates hit new record

A global imbalance of containers, port disruptions caused by Covid outbreaks, and a still-wobbly supply-demand curve as economies recover at differing rates are causing chaos in the shipping industry, and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are beginning to find themselves priced out of trade. This month, the Drewry World Container...
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Air Cargo & Freight Logistics Market 2021 Industrial Trends, Consumption Volume, Key Tactics And Competitive Strategies By 2031

The Worldwide Air Cargo & Freight Logistics Market Report 2021 offers energetic visions to conclude and study the market size, market strengths, and competitive surroundings. The report systematically specializes in competitive analysis of Air Cargo & Freight Logistics market that discloses prime competitors concerned in marketing and marketing of Air Cargo & Freight Logistics market merchandise. Besides, the historical condition of the market, this report also provides profitable market plans to exploit the development of the market in the forecast period. Latest trends, revenue analysis, potential development, and eminent Air Cargo & Freight Logistics industry players are analyzed. The examination unveils the total assessment and veritable parts of the Air Cargo & Freight Logistics market. The report includes several plans and policies related to the industry, moreover, it describes the management process, product features, manufacturing cost, and market size.
Industryfreightwaves.com

Cass Information Systems offers new freight claim solution for carriers

Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CASS) recently launched Cass FreightClaim360, a freight claims management application for carriers and logistical service providers. Cass FreightClaim360 is a cloud-based software that focuses on helping carriers automate each step of a claim’s life cycle while gaining extensive visibility into the details of each claim.
Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

China's refinery output hits record as margins improve on new taxes

China's refinery throughput rose 4.4% in May from the same month a year ago to a record high, as margins improved on the back of easing supplies of blending stocks after Beijing announced new taxes. The country processed 60.50 million tons of crude oil last month, data from the National...
Energy IndustryPV Tech

UK trial sees solar provide voltage control services with potential to unlock 1.5GW of new capacity

Up to 1.5GW of new capacity could be unlocked in the south and east of England by using solar, battery storage and wind for voltage control services. This is one of the findings of the Power Potential project, which was run by UK system operator National Grid ESO and distribution network operator UK Power Networks with the intention of helping to manage the increase in the renewable technologies seen across the country. In particular, the south and east of England have seen a significant rise in renewables, resulting in the need to unlock additional capacity through measures like the Power Potential Project.
Industrysolarpowerworldonline.com

New Era Electric

New Era Electric is a dynamic contracting company, focused on a new generation of electrical technologies. We are committed to innovative craftsmanship, integrity, and overall quality to achieve customer satisfaction while providing a safe and positive environment for our community. New Era Electric is built on our dedication to safety, quality production, superior products, innovation, and unconventional solutions to industry challenges. Serving California and Arizona, New Era specializes in commercial and solar electrical contracting services. Our priority is to strengthen our business relationships through integrity, exceptional project execution, and unparalleled service.
Alabama Statechemengonline.com

Indorama adds new naphthalates production capacity in Alabama

Indorama Ventures Xylenes & PTA, LLC (IVXP), a subsidiary of global chemical producer Indorama Ventures Ltd. (IVL; Bangkok, Thailand), announced a new PNDA (Purified 2,6-Naphthalene Dicarboxylic Acid) production unit, making IVXP the world’s largest PNDA producer. The unit is located at IVXP’s integrated manufacturing site in Decatur, Alabama, U.S. The...
CNN

Financial markets are moving into a new era

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — What Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in staid tones on Wednesday may not have sounded momentous. It was. What's happening: The US...
Marketsminernews.io

Air Data Computer Market New Era of Industry & Forecast 2020-2027 | Honeywell, Curtiss-Wright, HARCO, etc.

Impact Analysis on the Growth of Air Data Computer Market. The Global Air Data Computer Market will be analyzed on the basis of key market vendors, their product benchmarking, SWOT analysis, and company’s financial data such as annual revenue, research and development expenses, and net income, and their geographical presence. The key vendors in the Global Air Data Computer Market include Honeywell, Curtiss-Wright, HARCO, Shadin Avionics, Air Data, Aeroprobe, Thales, Revue Thommen, AVIC Chengdu. These vendors are actively involved in the organic and inorganic strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. Organic growth strategies include product launches, geographical expansion, R&D expenses, and organization restructuring. Inorganic growth strategies include merger & acquisition, partnership, and strategic collaboration.
Medical & Biotechnutraingredients-usa.com

Natac Group doubles ingredient capacity with new factory

Spanish biotechnology business group, Natac Group, has inaugurated its new factory in Hervás, Spain, boosting the company’s plant extract production capacity. The company produces plant extracts from botanical species known in the region such as olive trees, grapes, and saffron, as well as from species grown in remote geographical areas such as rhodiola.
IBTimes

Indian State Tightens Curbs On Fears Of New Virus Variant

India's richest state Maharashtra tightened restrictions Friday, citing fears of a "more severe third wave" as the country recorded its third death caused by a new coronavirus variant. The announcement came days after India's health ministry called Delta Plus a "variant of concern", citing its increased transmissibility and ability to...
Russia and Iran’s Navy Have ‘Supercavitating Torpedoes’. The U.S. Navy? Nope.

Both Iran and Russia claim to have supercavitating torpedoes—but what are they?. Supercavitating torpedos are rocket-propelled and ride inside an air bubble through the waves. The bubble they fly though is produced by internally-stored gas that is ejected out the front of the torpedo, creating a bubble “pocket” that envelops the torpedo almost completely.
ScienceThe Guardian

Massive human head in Chinese well forces scientists to rethink evolution

The discovery of a huge fossilised skull that was wrapped up and hidden in a Chinese well nearly 90 years ago has forced scientists to rewrite the story of human evolution. Analysis of the remains has revealed a new branch of the human family tree that points to a previously unknown sister group more closely related to modern humans than the Neanderthals.
Iran Keeps Showing the World It Wants to Sink a U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier

As part of Iran’s annual Great Prophet war games last year, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps tries to showcase their unique abilities, which include anti-ship missiles, swarms of fast gunboats, and other amphibious equipment. The IRGC is arguably Iran’s premier force. They specialized in asymmetric warfare and are also the protectors...
Environmentcarbonbrief.org

CCC: UK will miss climate goals by ‘huge margin’ without new policies

The UK government has once again failed to come forward with sufficient policies to meet the ambition of its climate goals, according to the Climate Change Committee (CCC). Across nearly 500 pages examining the government’s net-zero and adaptation targets, the climate advisers spell out the gap between aspirations and reality in a pair of new reports.
Economypathosans.com

PathoSans® Declares A New Era In Safe Cleaning with

— Gone are the days of toxic and hazardous cleaning chemicals. PathoSans Technologies is leading the world toward a new era in cleaning and sanitizing with proprietary products that are non-toxic, completely safe for people and places, and 99.999% effective at killing disease-causing microbes. A provider of electrochemically-activated solutions (ECAS)...
BusinessSupermarket News

Target eyes new era of sustainability with ‘Target Forward’

Target Corp. has staked out a farther-reaching sustainability strategy that the retail giant said “puts its business to use to positively impact both people and the planet.”. Dubbed “Target Forward,” the plan “marks a new era in sustainability for the company,” Minneapolis-based Target said Tuesday. Over the next two decades,...