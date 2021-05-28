Cargolux sees new trends in a new era as air freight margins and capacity tighten

Up to 1.5GW of new capacity could be unlocked in the south and east of England by using solar, battery storage and wind for voltage control services. This is one of the findings of the Power Potential project, which was run by UK system operator National Grid ESO and distribution network operator UK Power Networks with the intention of helping to manage the increase in the renewable technologies seen across the country. In particular, the south and east of England have seen a significant rise in renewables, resulting in the need to unlock additional capacity through measures like the Power Potential Project.