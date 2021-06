A peppery, bright arugula pesto is a great accompaniment to beefy whole grilled tri tip. The tri tip is the tensor fascia latae – given the name because of three distinct point on the muscle. It’s somewhere between a roast and a steak in size – and can function as both. Though some people do cut them into steaks before serving, I prefer to cook them whole to retain maximum juiciness. The tri tip is also unusual because the grain (or direction) of the meat changes halfway through the muscle. So for maximum tenderness you need to know how to cut it properly. Don’t worry – I have you covered with this super detailed video tutorial.