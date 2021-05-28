Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

70% of U.S. Adults Could be Vaccinated by Summer, New Poll Suggests

By Alexa Lardieri
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. is on track to vaccinate at least 70% of the adult population against the coronavirus by summer, a new poll suggests. © (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images) In the latest survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 62% of respondents said they had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, an increase from 56% in April.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Fifteen Percent#Vaccinations#Vaccinated#Afp Getty#The Pfizer Biontech#Moderna And#Johnson Johnson#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
CVS
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Biden pleads for more people to get vaccinated | Harris highlights COVID-19 vaccination safety | Novavax COVID-19 vaccine shown highly effective in trial

Welcome to Monday’s Overnight Health Care. In another move toward normalcy, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said fully vaccinated members and staff do not have to wear masks on the House side – almost a month after the CDC lifted masking recommendations for fully vaccinated people. If you have any tips, email...
Washington, DCPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

We sacrificed everything to beat the pandemic. It's the 'experts' who failed us

Some 15 months ago, after packing up our MacBooks and departing our offices, your friends at the Washington Examiner have returned to our office in downtown Washington, D.C., and, presumably, to normalcy. But it's not the same for the bartenders at Post Pub who poured us pints during happy hours or the waiters at Toro Toro who served us some company lunches. Those jobs, those businesses, and those livelihoods are gone. Our national health experts killed them. For 15 months, while the white-collar class had the privilege of decamping to the Hamptons while conducting their whole worlds on Zoom and Postmates, we sacrificed thousands of businesses, tens of millions of jobs, hundreds of thousands of lives lost to overdoses and self-harm triggered by the despair of lockdowns, and countless victims of domestic abusers allowed to run rampant thanks to the benevolence of social distancing.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Five states have yet to administer one dose of vaccine to half their populations

Five states have yet to administer one dose of the coronavirus vaccine to half their populations as vaccinations in the U.S. have slowed in recent months. Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Wyoming are all struggling to get their populations vaccinated, with data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this week showing they have not given one dose to more than 50 percent of their populations.
Public HealthPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

Rutgers Poll Asks Why NJ Adults are Hesitant About Getting COVID Vaccine

When asked in the fall, close to 50% of New Jersey adults in a Rutgers-Eagleton Poll were not on board with receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Today, just one in six adults remain unwilling, according to the latest Rutgers-Eagleton findings. And more than half of the parents surveyed say they will definitely or probably get their child vaccinated when one is available for their child's age group.
Public Healthgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Poll Finds Herd Immunity in U.S. Possible by Summer

HealthDay News — Seventy percent of American adults could be vaccinated against COVID-19 by this summer, a new poll suggests. The survey results bode well for the country and likely mean that President Joe Biden’s goal of 70 percent vaccine coverage for adults by July 4 will be reached. In...
Public Healthnewsverses.com

Twelve U.S. states have 70% of adults no less than partially vaccinated

Twelve U.S. states now have 70% of grownup residents who’ve had no less than one Covid vaccine shot, Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention knowledge printed Tuesday reveals. California and Maryland most not too long ago reported crossing the milestone, becoming a member of Vermont, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New...
Public HealthPOLITICO

U.S. inches towards Biden’s adult vaccination goal

Editor’s Note: POLITICO Pulse is a free version of POLITICO Pro Health Care's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Biden's COVID warning: Unvaccinated 'will end up paying the price'

President Biden highlighted on Monday that for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation early last year, cases of COVID-19 "are down in all 50 states." But in a pitch to encourage unvaccinated Americans to get their shots, the president warned that "those who are not vaccinated will end up paying the price."
PharmaceuticalsNJBIZ

Poll: Those without health insurance less vaccinated

A new survey released June 14 finds much lower COVID-19 vaccination rates among those without health insurance, even though the vaccines are free. The report by the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy at Rutgers University found that 55.6% of adults with health insurance had gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, compared to 30.6% of adults without health insurance.
Public HealthPosted by
UPI News

Nearly all U.S. physicians vaccinated against COVID-19, poll says

While COVID-19 vaccination rates may lag among some groups, that's not the case for practicing physicians in the United States. More than 96% are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with no significant difference in vaccination rates across regions, according to a new survey from the American Medical Association. Even among the...
POTUSWashington Post

NIH director: We asked God for help with COVID-19, and vaccines are the 'answer to that prayer'

WASHINGTON (RNS) — Earlier this month, the White House announced a “month of action” to help ensure 70% of U.S. adults are at least partially vaccinated by July 4. Officials have since outlined a flurry of faith-based partnerships, hoping to leverage the clout and know-how of faith groups to aid in immunizing the public against COVID-19. To help explain the role of faith groups in the national vaccine push, Religion News Service spoke with Francis Collins, an evangelical Christian who also serves as director of the National Institutes of Health. Collins discussed the program, as well as his faith and how he views the intersection of religion and science. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.