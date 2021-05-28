70% of U.S. Adults Could be Vaccinated by Summer, New Poll Suggests

Some 15 months ago, after packing up our MacBooks and departing our offices, your friends at the Washington Examiner have returned to our office in downtown Washington, D.C., and, presumably, to normalcy. But it's not the same for the bartenders at Post Pub who poured us pints during happy hours or the waiters at Toro Toro who served us some company lunches. Those jobs, those businesses, and those livelihoods are gone. Our national health experts killed them. For 15 months, while the white-collar class had the privilege of decamping to the Hamptons while conducting their whole worlds on Zoom and Postmates, we sacrificed thousands of businesses, tens of millions of jobs, hundreds of thousands of lives lost to overdoses and self-harm triggered by the despair of lockdowns, and countless victims of domestic abusers allowed to run rampant thanks to the benevolence of social distancing.