Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Courrèges Leads Newcomers on Paris Men’s Week Calendar

By Joelle Diderich
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS – Courrèges is marking its return to men’s collections, joining the official calendar of the next edition of Paris Fashion Week for men’s wear. Under new artistic director Nicolas Di Felice, the brand will present a dedicated men’s collection alongside women’s resort looks in a show without guests, due to be unveiled online on June 23 at 2.30 p.m. CET. Di Felice presented his debut collection for the house in a similar format in March.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris Fashion Week#French Fashion#Paris Men#House#Canadian#British#Gravalot#Afro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Environmentvoguebusiness.com

Paris Fashion Week’s new plan to measure environmental impact

Paris Fashion Week intends to lead the charge to better understand the environmental impact of fashion shows. Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the French fashion’s governing body, tapped auditing, accounting and consulting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers to develop two new tools to measure the environmental, social and economic impacts of its many runway shows.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Paris Couture Week Will Feature Eight Runway Shows

PARIS — Paris Couture Week will mark the return of physical shows after two seasons of digital presentations, with eight runway events set to take place with a limited number of guests, according to the provisional calendar published by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode on Monday.
Designers & Collectionsfashionunited.com

Jacquemus moves to in-season fashion show model

Simon Porte Jacquemus, in addition to being one of Paris’ most lauded designers, also counts showing outside of the official Paris Fashion Week calendar as one of his claims to fame. To continue with this tradition, the designer has announced that he will be unveiling a coed collection on June 30 that will be see now, buy now.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Collection

It’s pretty certain (total understatement here) that what I’m about to say wasn’t anywhere near Anthony Vaccarello’s mind when he was designing his new men’s Saint Laurent collection, but by look six I was back in Paris on my very first trip to the city in the spring of 1988: a penniless student who pressed his face up against the windows of just about every boutique the length and breadth of the Avenue Montaigne. (Other memories of that trip: going clubbing, then walking miles—excuse me, kilometres—back to a grotty, disgusting 1 star hotel in the then unglamorous 9eme, the memory of which serves as a reminder that there is a reason there are no zero star hotels.)
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Linen Blend Twist Dress In White

An easy choice for relaxing days, this dress is the definition of effortless style. It's designed with a front twist, elasticated waistband and wide floaty skirt to make it ideal for warm days. You can pair this with canvas trainers during the day and dress it up with wedges in the evenings.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Men’s Fashion Week in Paris Will Feature Six Physical Shows

PARIS — Dior and Hermès count among six physical runway events during the upcoming Paris Fashion Week for the spring 2022 men’s wear collections, after two seasons of largely digital presentations. Bluemarble, Casablanca, LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi and Officine Générale are also listed as by-invitation physical shows on the definitive calendar...
Designers & CollectionsFratello Watches

Gucci Enters Serious Watchmaking With The Gucci 25H collection

Italian fashion brand Gucci celebrates its 100th year of existence in 2021. To celebrate the centenary, the brand has created a collection of high-end watches. Or rather, the brand announced over 30 high-end timepieces in four different collections. The most eye-catching for watch enthusiasts is, without a doubt, the Gucci 25H collection. For the collection, Gucci combines an in-house developed family of movements with design looks clearly inspired by the growing popularity of luxury sports watches. Let’s have a look at these new Gucci watches.
Designers & Collectionsfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Paris Couture Week Updates,The Pirelli Calendar Is Back, A Tribute To Alber Elbaz, Score Olivia Rodrigo’s Wardrobe, And More!

Get ready, Brooklyn! The Barclays Center is about to roar with an audience—and we’re not talking about Nets fanatics. The MTV VMAs, which haven’t taken place in the Barclays Center since 2013, are back on September 12. This year also marks the 40th anniversary of MTV, as well as the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. In honor of this, MTV will be collaborating with 9/11 Day, a non-profit that will offer a series of service-oriented activities the week of the awards show. The talent has yet to be announced, but if it resembles the lineup of years passed, surely we’re in for a treat!
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Dior and Sacai Partner on New Collab Capsule

The results of a “creative conversation” between Dior Homme creative director Kim Jones and Sacai designer Chitose Abe were unveiled on Monday. Launching later this year, the new Dior x Sacai capsule marks a “fusion of the identities and cultures” of the French and Japanese fashion houses. A total of 57 pieces are featured in the collection, which boasts a reworked Dior logo in which Sacai is represented in the letter “i.”
Designers & Collectionswolfandbadger.com

Belted Maxi Halterneck Dress in Lilac

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the PAISIE collection:. Striped Velvet Dress In Berry (XS) Very flattering design in a terracotta colour (not berry), super comfy as well. Knitted Wrap Top In White (M) It’s a nice top, hopefully will wear well. Knitted...
Designers & Collectionsabouther.com

Emirati Fashion Label Shows At London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week just opened with an outstanding digital presentation by London-based Emirati menswear brand, Qasimi for their Spring 2022 collection. Entitled, “Between Ashes And Roses,” creative director, Hoor Al Qasimi led the presentation for the Spring 2022 ready to wear collection via a film. The 8-minute show was a runway presentation that was staged and shot at St. Ann’s Court, a country estate in Surrey.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Priya Ahluwalia Wins BFC/GQ Designer Men’s Wear Fund

LONDON – British fashion designer Priya Ahluwalia has been named the winner of this year’s BFC/GQ designer men’s wear fund. She will receive a one-year business mentorship, pro-bono legal services, and a cash prize of 150,000 pounds, supported by Clearpay. An intimate cocktail will be held Monday evening at the...
Designers & CollectionsFinancial Times

How double denim swaggered back into fashion

If clothing is communication, what does double denim say about its wearer? When Brad Pitt struts into view in Thelma & Louise, decked out in a loose denim shirt tucked into blue jeans, his attire speaks of irreverence and a free spirit. When Ryan Gosling dresses in a denim jacket and jeans in Drive, he’s playing the neighbourhood nice guy (though his leather driving gloves hint at a darker side). In Brokeback Mountain, Jake Gyllenhaal’s denim shirt and jeans signal both his belonging in the macho world of the American West and his sexuality (double denim is a signifier for the queer community). Over time, it’s become recognised as a look that represents freedom.
Designers & Collectionsvman.com

Saint Laurent Releases Men’s Fall/Winter 2021 Collection

Saint Laurent art director Anthony Vaccarello captures the brand's longstanding focus on cool and sleek looks for this fall/winter collection. Primarily displaying black and white looks, the collection was shot by director David Sims and features Academy award-nominated actor Lakeith Stanfield, actor Dylan Robert, and Romeo Beckham. Lakeith Stanfield was...