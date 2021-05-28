Courrèges Leads Newcomers on Paris Men’s Week Calendar

It’s pretty certain (total understatement here) that what I’m about to say wasn’t anywhere near Anthony Vaccarello’s mind when he was designing his new men’s Saint Laurent collection, but by look six I was back in Paris on my very first trip to the city in the spring of 1988: a penniless student who pressed his face up against the windows of just about every boutique the length and breadth of the Avenue Montaigne. (Other memories of that trip: going clubbing, then walking miles—excuse me, kilometres—back to a grotty, disgusting 1 star hotel in the then unglamorous 9eme, the memory of which serves as a reminder that there is a reason there are no zero star hotels.)