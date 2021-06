It wouldn't be the summer without at least one Tyga banger in steady circulation. As the old expression goes, a tiger cannot change its stripes -- such has certainly held true in the case of T-Raww. Never faltering from his game plan, which is to say -- deifying the booty, sliding over minimalist bass-driven beats, and embracing the art of free-spirited love -- it would appear that Tyga is certainly ready to set it off once again.