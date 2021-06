There's your answer and the main issue with tipping culture in the first place, if companies can shift that onto the consumer via guilt or cultural obligation they will. Ever ask waitresses and waiters what they want? They were talking about getting rid of tipping in a city near me and the wait staff went berserk. They were screaming at city council at the meeting where they discussed the proposal. One restaurant tried paying their staff a "living wage" on their own, and they went out of business within a year.