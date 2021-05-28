"Earth to Ned" takes puppetry out of this world

Saweetie is extremely online. But you probably already know that if you follow her on any of her social media platforms, where she shows how fluent she is in the language of being perceived. On Instagram, her grid is expertly curated, featuring an ideal balance of perfectly styled photos and entertaining Reels, showing off her much less serious side. Both, of course, feature the rapper looking absolutely snatched. On YouTube, Saweetie's music videos receive millions of views. She also has her own reality series called "The Icy Life," which gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her video and photo shoots, the creative process behind her music, and the goofy antics she gets up to with her team and friends. This is also where Saweetie shares instructional videos titled "Icy University," in which she teaches her fans — also known as the Icy Gang — important life lessons like how to start a business and how to get over an "F boy." On TikTok, she showcases fully formed comedy sketches that feature recurring characters, like a group of anthropomorphized Birkin bags she's dubbed the Birkin Bratz. At 27 years old, Saweetie is like many people of her generation — a student of the internet, who might just know more than her teacher.