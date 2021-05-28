Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Flying over Memorial Day? Expect long lines at airports

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pnwjf_0aEZ9H4300

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas says people traveling for Memorial Day weekend should be patient because there will be long lines at U.S. airports.

The Transportation Security Administration has been in a hiring surge so it can be ready for increased travel this weekend and over the summer as the nation emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, Mayorkas told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday.

“People will see lines because there’s going to be a tremendous amount of people traveling this weekend,” Mayorkas said. “Patience is required.”

Also required are masks, he added.

“The mask mandate is a federal mandate in airports and on airplanes," he said. “That's going to hold true probably until mid-September.”

Airline executives say domestic leisure travel is at pre-pandemic levels, and the number of people passing through U.S. airports daily is likely to top 2 million before the week is over — the first time that has happened since early March 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
9K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Mayorkas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Lines#Memorial Day#Homeland Security#Ap#Abc#Airline#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Lifestyletucsonpost.com

Memorial Day weekend see 7 million passengers in U.S. airports

In the run up to the Memorial Day weekend, nearly 2 million travelers passed through U.S. airports on Friday, making this the busiest day at airports since March 2020. The increase in travel follows news that as of Sunday, 50.5 percent of Americans had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Aerospace & DefenseWAR HISTORY ONLINE

Soldiers Lost On Flying Tiger Line Flight Are Finally Memorialized

Over 20 families gathered in May to witness the unveiling of a new memorial in Columbia Falls, Maine, dedicated to the victims of Flying Tiger Line Flight 739. Onboard were 107 people, all of whom remain missing as the aircraft was never found after its disappearance. As their deaths did not occur in the Vietnam combat zone, their names were not placed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, nor have they since been honored.
Orlando, FLftnnews.com

Orlando Int'l Airport Memorial Day Holiday Traffic Nears Pre-Pandemic Levels

After a year of staying close to home during the pandemic, Americans exercised their freedom of travel this Memorial Day holiday. This Memorial Day holiday travel pushed traffic figures at Orlando International Airport (MCO) to near pre-pandemic levels. Over 360,000 travelers departed MCO during the six-day holiday period as compared...
Austin, TXnewslanes.com

More long lines, delays at Austin airport security checkpoints Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re headed to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to catch a flight Friday morning, it would be a good idea to get there well before takeoff. Airport officials said last week that Fridays would typically be the busiest days at ABIA through the summer months as more people file through the airport, especially in the morning from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Cambridge, OHYour Radio Place

Airport Corner #12: A Flying Forester

By: Carl La Rue, local pilot & businessman. News, facts and personal opinion, speaking for himself and not as a representative of the airport or this website. May was a relatively slow month at the Cambridge Municipal Airport measured in recorded runway operations—logged by an employee on hand to see them. Due to financial constraints there is usually only one employee on duty to answer phones, refuel commercial planes, perform the myriad of government mandated checks of refueling and safety equipment, monitor airport use and—oh yeah—mow the grass (per FAA specifications!).
Raleigh, NCRaleigh News & Observer

Airlines expect return of nonstop flights to Europe, Canada from RDU this year

With coronavirus travel restrictions expected to ease in coming months, airlines are planning to resume nonstop international flights from the Triangle. Starting Monday, American Airlines will begin booking flights on its nonstop between Raleigh-Durham International Airport and London’s Heathrow Airport starting Nov. 1. Delta is selling seats on its nonstop flight between RDU and Paris starting Sept. 9.
Lifestyleokotokstoday.ca

Planes to stop flying in fall at Okotoks airport

Planes will be no longer flying into or leave the Okotoks Air Ranch Airport as of sometime in the fall. “It is just not sustainable from a financial standpoint,” said Bill Pringle, a spokesperson for the Okotoks Air Ranch Limited Partnership on June 8. “It’s been like that from Day 1. They (the owners) just ran out of money and patience.
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Enplanements up at Alpena airport as comfort with flying grows

ALPENA — The $18 million promised to the Alpena County Regional Airport by the federal government will help officials prepare for the future, even as the present looks brighter for the travel industry, airport officials said this week. May enplanements at the airport flew close to pre-pandemic levels, according to...
IndustryNew York Post

Airlines could start weighing passengers before boarding

In a measure that will likely irk flyers, airlines could soon require plus-sized passengers to step on the scale — or provide their weight — before boarding the aircraft. The initiative, which was outlined in a recent Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) advisory, strives to provide new data on average passenger weights as the current numbers reportedly don’t reflect today’s sky-high obesity rates in the US. In turn, this would help ensure aircrafts, especially the small ones, don’t exceed their allowable weight limit, View From the Wing reported.
IndustrySeattle Times

Cancellations, delays continue at Southwest Airlines

Hundreds of Southwest Airlines flights were delayed or canceled again on Wednesday as the company sought to resolve disruptions from earlier in the week amid a pickup in summer travel. The headaches for Southwest, which is widely credited for pioneering the low-fare airline business model, began on Monday night, when...
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

COVID-19 cases delay long-awaited Royal Caribbean cruise

MIAMI — (AP) — Royal Caribbean International is postponing for nearly a month one of the highly anticipated first sailings from the U.S. since the pandemic began because eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19, the company's CEO said. The brand new Odyssey of the Seas was to set sail...