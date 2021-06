Hello and welcome to Disney’s Hollywood Studios!. Each week, our fantastic DFB reporters walk through all of the Disney World theme parks (multiple times typically) to see what’s new! This week, we made a few trips to Disney’s Hollywood Studios and spotted some changes in social distancing, some new items to celebrate Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, and more. Ready to go on a virtual trip with us through the park to see what’s changed recently? Then put on those Disney ears, grab your Loungefly bags, and let’s go!