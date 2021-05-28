Cancel
New York City, NY

New York father accused of raping three 13-year-old girls during daughter’s sleepovers

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 19 days ago
NEW YORK — Police in New York are offering up to a $3,500 reward in the search for a Queens man accused of raping three girls whom his daughter had invited over for sleepovers, multiple news outlets are reporting.

According to WNBC and WPIX, investigators believe Dwayne Gordon, 41, of Queens, raped the victims, who are all 13 years old, during sleepovers at his Springfield Gardens home. The rapes occurred “on several occasions” from October 2020 through May, the outlets reported.

The TV stations, citing unnamed police sources, also reported that Gordon drugged the girls.

Gordon, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, according to WPIX.

If you have any information about Gordon’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

WSB Radio

15-year-old arrested after police find AR-15 style rifle in backpack

ATLANTA — Atlanta police said they recently made an arrest that likely kept others out of harm’s way. Police said officers were called out to Venable and Mills streets on June 12 due to multiple calls about “unruly juveniles” in the area. While patrolling the area, officers saw a group of people running from a nearby parking lot and then shortly after, multiple gunshots.
WSB Radio

Man wearing hazmat suit robs Indiana bank, police say

MUNSTER, Ind. — A man dressed in a white hazmat suit robbed an Indiana bank on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. According to Munster Police Department spokesperson Lt. John Peirick, the man walked into a Fifth Third Bank wearing the white suit, blue hard hat, goggles and a mask covering his face from his nose to his chin.
WSB Radio

Chicago mass shooting: 5 hurt, 1 critically, after shots fired in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO — At least five people were injured Tuesday night when gunfire erupted in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood, authorities said. According to WBBM-TV and the Chicago Sun-Times, the incident occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. on West Monroe Street. A shooter or shooters opened fire on a group of people, wounding a 29-year-old woman and four men, ages 40, 39, 38 and 33, the Sun-Times reported.
WSB Radio

Deputy in Florida Keys rescues 3 from capsized boat

A marine deputy in the Florida Keys rescued three people who were clinging to a capsized ship on Tuesday afternoon. Deputy Nelson Sanchez of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at around 3:47 p.m. EDT about an 18-foot Sea Ray boat sinking about 2 miles south of Duck Key just before 4 p.m., the Miami Herald reported.