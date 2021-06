MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County authorities say a homeless woman has been arrested and charged for fleeing from deputies in a stolen vehicle. On Wednesday, April 21, 2021, a resident along Old Morganton Road reported to law enforcement that a woman had shown up at his home and, when he told her to leave, she grabbed the keys to his 2002 GMC Denali and fled.