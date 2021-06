1. Stefon Diggs + Cole Beasley rank here on this top pass-catching tandems list. It's no secret the Bills have some dangerous weapons on their roster as they head into the 2021 season. Wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley are two that belong in the conversation. So where does the duo rank among the NFL's top 10 pass-catching tandems ahead of the season? PFF ranked the 10 and the two come in at No. 5 for their production and grades from last season.