I’m all in on Hurts if his ADP falls more in the latter buckets than the former. My QB9, Hurts is in my second tier: “True top-10 fantasy QBs.” The rushing upside at hand is simply too good to pass up. We don’t have a history of run-heavy QBs failing to emerge as high-end fantasy assets. Overall, we’ve seen 22 instances of a QB totaling at least 100 rush attempts in a single season since 2010; 15 (68%) finished as a top-eight fantasy QB. [...] Reminder: Hurts was on pace to break the damn record for rush attempts by a QB.