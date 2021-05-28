Parachute Is Holding a Rare Sitewide Sale — and It Includes So Many Editor Favorites

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As an East Coast native, I’m accustomed to short-lived summers. During those rare heat waves where temperatures skyrocket into the 90s, I try to take advantage of being outdoors as much as I can by venturing off to the beach or park. The sun can be unbearable on those days, and it isn’t long before I retreat indoors looking for shade and ample AC. Right before a recent beach trip, I stopped by my parents’ house to borrow a beach chair (because we’re never too old to swipe a few things from mom and dad’s basement). My mom offered to lend me a canopy chair she’d ordered from Amazon: the Quik Shade Adjustable Canopy Folding Camp Chair. It ended up becoming the chair I use for absolutely any and every outdoor occasion. My only regret is not discovering it sooner.