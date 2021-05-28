Parachute Is Holding a Rare Sitewide Sale — and It Includes So Many Editor Favorites
I’ve tested out quite a few sheets recently, and Parachute's percale sheet set is by far my favorite for warm weather. Made from 100 percent long-staple Egyptian cotton, they’re soft right from the start, and you can expect them to just keep getting better with time. We even named them our top luxury pick on our recent Best List! If you’ve never tried percale before and are hesitant about the crunch factor, these sheets are perfect for beginners. I love that they’re cozy but still lightweight and breathable. Available in subtle colorways like cream and sand, as well as newer earth tones like clay and putty, Parachute’s percale sheets can be a bit of splurge, which is why you should snag them on sale ASAP.www.apartmenttherapy.com