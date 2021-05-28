Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Parachute Is Holding a Rare Sitewide Sale — and It Includes So Many Editor Favorites

By Olivia Bowman
Posted by 
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve tested out quite a few sheets recently, and Parachute's percale sheet set is by far my favorite for warm weather. Made from 100 percent long-staple Egyptian cotton, they’re soft right from the start, and you can expect them to just keep getting better with time. We even named them our top luxury pick on our recent Best List! If you’ve never tried percale before and are hesitant about the crunch factor, these sheets are perfect for beginners. I love that they’re cozy but still lightweight and breathable. Available in subtle colorways like cream and sand, as well as newer earth tones like clay and putty, Parachute’s percale sheets can be a bit of splurge, which is why you should snag them on sale ASAP.

www.apartmenttherapy.com
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parachute#Weather#Bedding#Exaggeration#Hand Towels#Egyptian#Asap#Turkish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
ShoppingPosted by
HelloGiggles

Target Launched a Father's Day Gift Guide, and So Many Great Finds Are on Sale

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Not sure what to get the dad who has everything for Father's Day? Don't worry, Target is here to help. Ahead of the big day, which falls on June 20 this year, Target released a massive gift guide filled with hundreds of amazing gift ideas that will delight every dad-even the ones that insist they don't want anything.
Makeuppurewow.com

FYI: Tatcha Is Having a Sitewide Sale & Everything's 20 Percent Off

Summer's around the corner, and you know what that means—﻿we need a new skincare routine. And there's no better place to get your new lightweight and dewy products than Tatcha, especially while they're having a 20 percent off sitewide sale. From now through June 14, you can score on some of the best products for glowing skin (including PureWow favorite, The Dewy Skin Cream). All you need to do: use promo code SUMMER21 at checkout.
LifestylePosted by
Apartment Therapy

I’m Obsessed With This Pillow That’s Part Heating Pad, Part Ice Pack — You Will Be, Too

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I don’t know about you, but there’s nothing I love more than a reliable multi-use product. Since moving into a studio apartment a couple of months back, I’ve been big on downsizing my belongings — which means I love finding single products that can do a lot and replace many. When I was introduced to the dual-use Ostrichpillow Heatbag, I knew I had to give it a try. Full disclosure: I’ve been in a committed relationship with my heating pad for years now, so I’m a big fan of heat therapy products and always down to try the latest iteration. But when I read that this pillow could also be used as an ice pack for cooling pain relief, I thought to myself, “This is a game changer!” I’m happy to say I was right.
SoccerPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This Game-Changing Canopy Chair Is the Summer Accessory I Officially Can’t Live Without

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As an East Coast native, I’m accustomed to short-lived summers. During those rare heat waves where temperatures skyrocket into the 90s, I try to take advantage of being outdoors as much as I can by venturing off to the beach or park. The sun can be unbearable on those days, and it isn’t long before I retreat indoors looking for shade and ample AC. Right before a recent beach trip, I stopped by my parents’ house to borrow a beach chair (because we’re never too old to swipe a few things from mom and dad’s basement). My mom offered to lend me a canopy chair she’d ordered from Amazon: the Quik Shade Adjustable Canopy Folding Camp Chair. It ended up becoming the chair I use for absolutely any and every outdoor occasion. My only regret is not discovering it sooner.
Agriculturemusingsofamuse.com

25% Farmacy Sitewide (Works On Sale Items)

Use code SUMMER25 and get 25% off your farmacy.com order plus sale on sale items are included and the SUMMER25 code will take an additional 25% off already reduced prices. Click here to access the sale section. Enjoy!
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

If You Plan to Spend Any Time Outside This Summer, Check Out These Two New REI Collabs

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even the least outdoorsy people discovered sometime in the past year how great it is to spend time outside. Whether you safely gathered in backyards, went on camping trips, or just started enjoying hikes (turns out, hiking is just glorified walking), you probably have a newfound or renewed love for Mother Nature. And the good news is that this summer, you can grow — or supplement — your outdoor accoutrements with outdoor gear that’s as nice-looking as it is useful.
ShoppingRefinery29

The Best Beach Towels For Basking In The Summer Sun

While everyone else has their heads in the seasonal clouds of lake-front Airbnb rentals, flowy house dresses, and the best new swimsuits, we're grounding our attention on one of summer 2021's unsung staples: the beach towel. A workhorse accessory that goes beyond the beach to park picnics and backyard sunbathing, these larger-than-your-average-shower towels are everything from durable to comfortable and cute. We went ahead and curated a collection of the best and brightest beach towels of the season — including everything from H&M's lightweight Turkish styles to Brooklinen's plush oversized iterations and a few of Amazon's old affordable faithfuls. If you're still relying on that lackluster bath rag for your upcoming sun-scapades, then consider the vibrant bunch of beach towels featured below. Scroll through and treat yourself to a new worthwhile summer sheet that will keep you feeling dry and looking fly.
ShoppingRefinery29

Bath & Body Works Just Announced Its Biggest Sale Of The Summer

Every six months, Bath & Body Works drops a huge semi-annual sale with 50-75% off the entire store. Brand loyalists and strategic shoppers alike track these scattered events and shop them hard, using the major price chops as an excuse to stock up on three-wick candles and cucumber-scented body lotion to last through the year — or at least the current season.
ShoppingApartment Therapy

Amazon Shoppers Swear This $35 Find Is a Must for Your Next Beach Day

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Beach days are one of my favorite ways to reach the pinnacle of relaxation, but the experience is so much more than just lying in the sun. It’s important to have the right beach equipment to make your setup as comfortable as possible. Blankets, towels, coolers full of refreshing drinks, and good company always make beach days a blast. And an umbrella and beach chairs come into play for maximum R&R, of course — but a supportive beach pillow is the true icing on the cake. When picking a pillow for the beach, compact is key. The Ballast Inflatable Beach Pillow, a favorite among Amazon shoppers, packs it all into one transportable pouch.
ShoppingPalm Beach Interactive

Macy's bedding sets are on sale from as low as $20 right now

When it comes to décor, a new comforter and sheet set can really alter the entire look of a room. But high-quality bedding isn't exactly cheap. If you're on a budget, Macy's is here to help, with some jaw-dropping deals on a variety of bedding sets on sale from as low as $19.99.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Apartment Therapy

5 Tools a Chef Would Remove From Your Kitchen, Every Time

Just because you’re not a chef doesn’t mean you can’t have a kitchen that passes a culinary professional’s inspection. With so many tools and gadgets on the market, it’s easy for your cupboards and countertops to be more crowded than ever. Chances are, you’re holding onto something you either don’t need or is actually hazardous to your health.
Interior Designsunset.com

Target’s New Jungalow™ Home Collection is Ready to Decorate Your Happy Place

The social media design star and author has created a massive new line of glam housewares for the mega-chain. For boho-chic decor on a budget, look no further than Justina Blakeney’s Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™ collaboration at Target. It’s an affordable take on Blakeney’s signature style, which is heavy on global influences and plentiful house plants. The home accessories are meant to “help bring good vibes to your homes and help support your journey to creating your happy place.”
LifestylePopular Mechanics

The 9 Best Inflatable Hot Tubs for Turning Your Backyard Into an Outdoor Spa

There's nothing like a warm bubbly soak under the stars, but not everyone have the space or budget to install one at home, or the opportunity to travel to natural hot springs for the luxurious experience in the wilderness. The next best thing is an inflatable hot tub, which will set you back about roughly $600 or more, but it's an investment that can bring you quiet solo moments under the trees in your backyard, an evening of socializing with friends and family, or taking a dip for conversation over glasses of wine.
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

A 3-Step Project Turns a Thrifted Pot Rack into a Plant-Lover’s Dream

The Small/Cool Experience is a shoppable online home design showcase and social event full of decorating tips and tricks from your favorite designers. Check out the whole virtual experience online and at @apartmenttherapy on Instagram from June 11-13. Thank you to our sponsors BEHR® Paint, Genesis G70, LUMAS, Overstock, Tuft & Needle, Chasing Paper, and Interior Define for making this experience possible.
Home & Gardenpurewow.com

The #1 Item to Help Maximize Your Kitchen Flow

Need a little more breathing room? Elkay’s workstation sinks come with customizable accessories—think: cutting board, colander, drying rack and drains—that slide seamlessly into the sink ledge for extra counter space. Basically, you could be rolling out dough and drying dishes at the same time, in the same space. Genius. Cleanup...
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

The 9 Best Living Room Decor Items on Etsy Under $25, According to Designers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re in the market for idiosyncratic, artisanal decor that won’t break the bank, Etsy is the online marketplace for you. “Etsy is a great source if you want to get away from mass-produced decor,” says interior designer Jenelle Lovings. “You can always find unique pieces or items that are similar to big box stores, but for a fraction of the cost.”
RecipesPosted by
Apartment Therapy

The Small Cookware Brand Our Editor-in-Chief Loves Just Launched Three Gorgeous New Colors

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. To the delight of design-savvy home cooks everywhere (including many Kitchn staffers), direct-to-consumer brand Caraway has launched its super-popular Cookware Set in three gorgeous new colorways. The appropriately named Full Bloom Collection features Caraway’s signature 10.5-inch fry pan, 3-qt. saucepan, 4.5-qt. sauté pan, and 6.5-qt. Dutch oven in pastel tones Peach, Lavender, and Sky Blue. Since the set has over 10,000 reviews and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating, it’s not surprising that these new color releases almost always sell out (we miss you, Marigold). So if you’re in the market for new cookware that makes a style statement, today’s the day!
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

The Top Outdoor Trends This Summer Include Pocket-Sized Pools and Themed Gardens

Some of the top outdoor home trends this summer will, unsurprisingly, be reflective of the strange, unprecedented times. Just in time for the summer season ahead, online landscape design service Yardzen released a summer 2021 trend report on the top design concepts and decor that will dominate the outdoor living space this year. Purpose-driven gardens, Moditerranean (a portmanteau of “modern” and “Mediterranean”) design, and pocket-sized pools are among the trends set to make a major splash this summer.
Shoppingmarthastewart.com

Amazon Shoppers Are Ditching Pricey Bed Linens for These "Luxurious" Sheets That Start at Just $17

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the perfect set of sheets can feel daunting, especially when there are so many to choose from. If you've been searching for the most comfortable bed sheets, you can finally halt your hunt since Amazon shoppers have decidedly crowned a winner: the Utopia Bedding Four-Piece Bedding Set.