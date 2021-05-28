Cancel
MLflow and DVC for open-source reproducible Machine Learning

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDVC and MLflow are two open-source projects that are widely adopted, each for its own specialty. DVC excels at data versioning, and MLflow is multiple tools combined into one, but mainly in use for its experiment tracking and artifacts logging capabilities. Both tools are open-source, but this doesn’t mean that you can easily have an open-source project that uses them. You cannot share the data you versioned using DVC with the open world, and you cannot display the experiment page MLflow generated for you to everyone — This is no longer the case.

#Dvc#Machine Learning#Reproducibility#Data Science#Dvc#Q A#Api#Scikit
