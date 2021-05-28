Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Alzheimer Diagnosis with Deep Learning: Model Implementation

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article is part of a series in which I expose the research, implementation and conclusions that were extracted from my Master’s Thesis in Artificial Intelligence. The first article addressed the exploratory phase of the thesis (literature review), and a second one presented the first part of the descriptive phase (data preprocessing). This final article presents the second part of this descriptive phase: model implementation, comparing two commonly used strategies.

towardsdatascience.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Deep Learning#Mri#Imagenet#Tfrecords
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Science
Related
Engineeringarxiv.org

DeepWalk: Omnidirectional Bipedal Gait by Deep Reinforcement Learning

Bipedal walking is one of the most difficult but exciting challenges in robotics. The difficulties arise from the complexity of high-dimensional dynamics, sensing and actuation limitations combined with real-time and computational constraints. Deep Reinforcement Learning (DRL) holds the promise to address these issues by fully exploiting the robot dynamics with minimal craftsmanship. In this paper, we propose a novel DRL approach that enables an agent to learn omnidirectional locomotion for humanoid (bipedal) robots. Notably, the locomotion behaviors are accomplished by a single control policy (a single neural network). We achieve this by introducing a new curriculum learning method that gradually increases the task difficulty by scheduling target velocities. In addition, our method does not require reference motions which facilities its application to robots with different kinematics, and reduces the overall complexity. Finally, different strategies for sim-to-real transfer are presented which allow us to transfer the learned policy to a real humanoid robot.
Sciencearxiv.org

Deep Transfer Learning for Classification of Variable Sources

Ongoing or upcoming surveys such as Gaia, ZTF, or LSST will observe light-curves of billons or more astronomical sources. This presents new challenges for identifying interesting and important types of variability. Collecting a sufficient number of labelled data for training is difficult, however, especially in the early stages of a new survey. Here we develop a single-band light-curve classifier based on deep neural networks, and use transfer learning to address the training data paucity problem by conveying knowledge from one dataset to another. First we train a neural network on 16 variability features extracted from the light-curves of OGLE and EROS-2 variables. We then optimize this model using a small set (e.g. 5%) of periodic variable light-curves from the ASAS dataset in order to transfer knowledge inferred from OGLE/EROS-2 to a new ASAS classifier. With this we achieve good classification results on ASAS, thereby showing that knowledge can be successfully transferred between datasets. We demonstrate similar transfer learning using Hipparcos and ASAS-SN data. We therefore find that it is not necessary to train a neural network from scratch for every new survey, but rather that transfer learning can be used even when only a small set of labelled data is available in the new survey.
Computersarxiv.org

Graph-based Deep Learning for Communication Networks: A Survey

Communication networks are important infrastructures in contemporary society. There are still many challenges that are not fully solved and new solutions are proposed continuously in this active research area. In recent years, to model the network topology, graph-based deep learning has achieved state-of-the-art performance in a series of problems in communication networks. In this survey, we review the rapidly growing body of research using different graph-based deep learning models, e.g. graph convolutional and graph attention networks, in various problems from different communication networks, e.g. wireless networks, wired networks, and software-defined networks. We also present a well-organized list of the problem and solution for each study and identify future research directions. To the best of our knowledge, this paper is the first survey that focuses on the application of graph-based deep learning methods in communication networks. To track the follow-up research, a public GitHub repository is created, where the relevant papers will be updated continuously.
Computersarxiv.org

Semialgebraic Representation of Monotone Deep Equilibrium Models and Applications to Certification

Deep equilibrium models are based on implicitly defined functional relations and have shown competitive performance compared with the traditional deep networks. Monotone operator equilibrium networks (monDEQ) retain interesting performance with additional theoretical guaranties. Existing certification tools for classical deep networks cannot directly be applied to monDEQs for which much fewer tools exist. We introduce a semialgebraic representation for ReLU based monDEQs which allows to approximate the corresponding input output relation by semidefinite programming (SDP). We present several applications to network certification and obtain SDP models for the following problems : robustness certification, Lipschitz constant estimation, ellipsoidal uncertainty propagation. We use these models to certify robustness of monDEQs w.r.t. a general $L_q$ norm. Experimental results show that the proposed models outperform existing approaches for monDEQ certification. Furthermore, our investigations suggest that monDEQs are much more robust to $L_2$ perturbations than $L_{\infty}$ perturbations.
Technologyarxiv.org

Investigation of Uncertainty of Deep Learning-based Object Classification on Radar Spectra

Deep learning (DL) has recently attracted increasing interest to improve object type classification for automotive this http URL addition to high accuracy, it is crucial for decision making in autonomous vehicles to evaluate the reliability of the predictions; however, decisions of DL networks are non-transparent. Current DL research has investigated how uncertainties of predictions can be quantified, and in this article, we evaluate the potential of these methods for safe, automotive radar perception. In particular we evaluate how uncertainty quantification can support radar perception under (1) domain shift, (2) corruptions of input signals, and (3) in the presence of unknown objects. We find that in agreement with phenomena observed in the literature,deep radar classifiers are overly confident, even in their wrong predictions. This raises concerns about the use of the confidence values for decision making under uncertainty, as the model fails to notify when it cannot handle an unknown situation. Accurate confidence values would allow optimal integration of multiple information sources, e.g. via sensor fusion. We show that by applying state-of-the-art post-hoc uncertainty calibration, the quality of confidence measures can be significantly improved,thereby partially resolving the over-confidence problem. Our investigation shows that further research into training and calibrating DL networks is necessary and offers great potential for safe automotive object classification with radar sensors.
Sciencearxiv.org

Accurate computational evolution of proteins and its dependence on deep learning

Enzyme is the major workhorse to carry out the diverse cellular functions. It catalyzes the biological reactions with a high specificity, with its topology playing a crucial role. For ecologically safe production of numerous bioproducts including drugs and chemicals, we have been striving to design the industrially useful enzyme molecules with highly improved catalytic capability. As the sequence space is enormous for an enzyme, its quick and effective exploration is quite improbable for the mutagenesis studies whose accuracy is greatly reliant on the prior information of the mutated sites and the extent of rigorous screening of the mutant libraries. Although directed evolution methods significantly aid the construction of a functionally improved molecule, their credibility depends on the successful excavation of the functionally similar sequence space in the available databases, encompassing billions of proteins. As deep learning methods aid us to extensively uncover the underlying network of all the key catalytic positions without any experimental data, their implementation has reliably increased the accuracy of directed evolution. The chapter comprehensively explains data mining and deep learning methods to further showcase their importance in enzyme engineering methods. The key biological and algorithmic limitations of these deep learning methodologies are lastly highlighted.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Why Machine Reading Comprehension Models Learn Shortcuts?

Recent studies report that many machine reading comprehension (MRC) models can perform closely to or even better than humans on benchmark datasets. However, existing works indicate that many MRC models may learn shortcuts to outwit these benchmarks, but the performance is unsatisfactory in real-world applications. In this work, we attempt to explore, instead of the expected comprehension skills, why these models learn the shortcuts. Based on the observation that a large portion of questions in current datasets have shortcut solutions, we argue that larger proportion of shortcut questions in training data make models rely on shortcut tricks excessively. To investigate this hypothesis, we carefully design two synthetic datasets with annotations that indicate whether a question can be answered using shortcut solutions. We further propose two new methods to quantitatively analyze the learning difficulty regarding shortcut and challenging questions, and revealing the inherent learning mechanism behind the different performance between the two kinds of questions. A thorough empirical analysis shows that MRC models tend to learn shortcut questions earlier than challenging questions, and the high proportions of shortcut questions in training sets hinder models from exploring the sophisticated reasoning skills in the later stage of training.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Towards Deeper Deep Reinforcement Learning

In computer vision and natural language processing, innovations in model architecture that lead to increases in model capacity have reliably translated into gains in performance. In stark contrast with this trend, state-of-the-art reinforcement learning (RL) algorithms often use only small MLPs, and gains in performance typically originate from algorithmic innovations. It is natural to hypothesize that small datasets in RL necessitate simple models to avoid overfitting; however, this hypothesis is untested. In this paper we investigate how RL agents are affected by exchanging the small MLPs with larger modern networks with skip connections and normalization, focusing specifically on soft actor-critic (SAC) algorithms. We verify, empirically, that naïvely adopting such architectures leads to instabilities and poor performance, likely contributing to the popularity of simple models in practice. However, we show that dataset size is not the limiting factor, and instead argue that intrinsic instability from the actor in SAC taking gradients through the critic is the culprit. We demonstrate that a simple smoothing method can mitigate this issue, which enables stable training with large modern architectures. After smoothing, larger models yield dramatic performance improvements for state-of-the-art agents -- suggesting that more "easy" gains may be had by focusing on model architectures in addition to algorithmic innovations.
Computersarxiv.org

Deep Learning based Full-reference and No-reference Quality Assessment Models for Compressed UGC Videos

In this paper, we propose a deep learning based video quality assessment (VQA) framework to evaluate the quality of the compressed user's generated content (UGC) videos. The proposed VQA framework consists of three modules, the feature extraction module, the quality regression module, and the quality pooling module. For the feature extraction module, we fuse the features from intermediate layers of the convolutional neural network (CNN) network into final quality-aware feature representation, which enables the model to make full use of visual information from low-level to high-level. Specifically, the structure and texture similarities of feature maps extracted from all intermediate layers are calculated as the feature representation for the full reference (FR) VQA model, and the global mean and standard deviation of the final feature maps fused by intermediate feature maps are calculated as the feature representation for the no reference (NR) VQA model. For the quality regression module, we use the fully connected (FC) layer to regress the quality-aware features into frame-level scores. Finally, a subjectively-inspired temporal pooling strategy is adopted to pool frame-level scores into the video-level score. The proposed model achieves the best performance among the state-of-the-art FR and NR VQA models on the Compressed UGC VQA database and also achieves pretty good performance on the in-the-wild UGC VQA databases.
Computersarxiv.org

Reinforcement Learning as One Big Sequence Modeling Problem

Reinforcement learning (RL) is typically concerned with estimating single-step policies or single-step models, leveraging the Markov property to factorize the problem in time. However, we can also view RL as a sequence modeling problem, with the goal being to predict a sequence of actions that leads to a sequence of high rewards. Viewed in this way, it is tempting to consider whether powerful, high-capacity sequence prediction models that work well in other domains, such as natural-language processing, can also provide simple and effective solutions to the RL problem. To this end, we explore how RL can be reframed as "one big sequence modeling" problem, using state-of-the-art Transformer architectures to model distributions over sequences of states, actions, and rewards. Addressing RL as a sequence modeling problem significantly simplifies a range of design decisions: we no longer require separate behavior policy constraints, as is common in prior work on offline model-free RL, and we no longer require ensembles or other epistemic uncertainty estimators, as is common in prior work on model-based RL. All of these roles are filled by the same Transformer sequence model. In our experiments, we demonstrate the flexibility of this approach across long-horizon dynamics prediction, imitation learning, goal-conditioned RL, and offline RL.
Computersarxiv.org

Training Strategies for Deep Learning Gravitational-Wave Searches

Marlin B. Schäfer (1 and 2), Ondřej Zelenka (3 and 4), Alexander H. Nitz (1 and 2), Frank Ohme (1 and 2), Bernd Brügmann (3 and 4) ((1) Max-Planck-Institut für Gravitationsphysik (Albert-Einstein-Institut), (2) Leibniz Universität Hannover, (3) Friedrich-Schiller-Universität Jena, (4) Michael Stifel Center Jena) Compact binary systems emit gravitational radiation...
Sciencearxiv.org

A Computational Model of Representation Learning in the Brain Cortex, Integrating Unsupervised and Reinforcement Learning

A common view on the brain learning processes proposes that the three classic learning paradigms -- unsupervised, reinforcement, and supervised -- take place in respectively the cortex, the basal-ganglia, and the cerebellum. However, dopamine outbursts, usually assumed to encode reward, are not limited to the basal ganglia but also reach prefrontal, motor, and higher sensory cortices. We propose that in the cortex the same reward-based trial-and-error processes might support not only the acquisition of motor representations but also of sensory representations. In particular, reward signals might guide trial-and-error processes that mix with associative learning processes to support the acquisition of representations better serving downstream action selection. We tested the soundness of this hypothesis with a computational model that integrates unsupervised learning (Contrastive Divergence) and reinforcement learning (REINFORCE). The model was tested with a task requiring different responses to different visual images grouped in categories involving either colour, shape, or size. Results show that a balanced mix of unsupervised and reinforcement learning processes leads to the best performance. Indeed, excessive unsupervised learning tends to under-represent task-relevant features while excessive reinforcement learning tends to initially learn slowly and then to incur in local minima. These results stimulate future empirical studies on category learning directed to investigate similar effects in the extrastriate visual cortices. Moreover, they prompt further computational investigations directed to study the possible advantages of integrating unsupervised and reinforcement learning processes.
Technologyai-summary.com

Summary: 7 Resources To Learn Deep Learning In 2021

You will get to learn how to build and train deep neural network architectures such as Convolutional Neural Networks, Recurrent Neural Networks, LSTMs, Transformers, and how to make them better with strategies like Dropout, BatchNorm, and Xavier/He initialisation. It teaches students the latest techniques in deep learning and representation learning.
Sciencearxiv.org

Deep Particulate Matter Forecasting Model Using Correntropy-Induced Loss

Forecasting the particulate matter (PM) concentration in South Korea has become urgently necessary owing to its strong negative impact on human life. In most statistical or machine learning methods, independent and identically distributed data, for example, a Gaussian distribution, are assumed; however, time series such as air pollution and weather data do not meet this assumption. In this study, the maximum correntropy criterion for regression (MCCR) loss is used in an analysis of the statistical characteristics of air pollution and weather data. Rigorous seasonality adjustment of the air pollution and weather data was performed because of their complex seasonality patterns and the heavy-tailed distribution of data even after deseasonalization. The MCCR loss was applied to multiple models including conventional statistical models and state-of-the-art machine learning models. The results show that the MCCR loss is more appropriate than the conventional mean squared error loss for forecasting extreme values.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Implement Deep Neural Networks for Radar Image Classification

Radar-based recognition and localization of people and things in the home environment has certain advantages over computer vision, including increased user privacy, low power consumption, zero-light operation and more sensor flexible placement. Shallow machine learning techniques such as Support Vector Machines and Logistic Regression can be used to classify images...
Computersarxiv.org

HERS Superpixels: Deep Affinity Learning for Hierarchical Entropy Rate Segmentation

Superpixels serve as a powerful preprocessing tool in many computer vision tasks. By using superpixel representation, the number of image primitives can be largely reduced by orders of magnitudes. The majority of superpixel methods use handcrafted features, which usually do not translate well into strong adherence to object boundaries. A few recent superpixel methods have introduced deep learning into the superpixel segmentation process. However, none of these methods is able to produce superpixels in near real-time, which is crucial to the applicability of a superpixel method in practice. In this work, we propose a two-stage graph-based framework for superpixel segmentation. In the first stage, we introduce an efficient Deep Affinity Learning (DAL) network that learns pairwise pixel affinities by aggregating multi-scale information. In the second stage, we propose a highly efficient superpixel method called Hierarchical Entropy Rate Segmentation (HERS). Using the learned affinities from the first stage, HERS builds a hierarchical tree structure that can produce any number of highly adaptive superpixels instantaneously. We demonstrate, through visual and numerical experiments, the effectiveness and efficiency of our method compared to various state-of-the-art superpixel methods.
Computersarxiv.org

Uncertainty Baselines: Benchmarks for Uncertainty & Robustness in Deep Learning

Zachary Nado, Neil Band, Mark Collier, Josip Djolonga, Michael W. Dusenberry, Sebastian Farquhar, Angelos Filos, Marton Havasi, Rodolphe Jenatton, Ghassen Jerfel, Jeremiah Liu, Zelda Mariet, Jeremy Nixon, Shreyas Padhy, Jie Ren, Tim G. J. Rudner, Yeming Wen, Florian Wenzel, Kevin Murphy, D. Sculley, Balaji Lakshminarayanan, Jasper Snoek, Yarin Gal, Dustin Tran.
Livermore, CAPhotonics.com

Deep Learning Bolsters Laser-Driven Ion Acceleration Study

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 3, 2021 — Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have applied neural networks to the study of high-intensity short-pulse laser-plasma acceleration, specifically for ion acceleration from solid targets. In most instances, neural networks are used to study data sets. In the current work, the LLNL team used them to explore sparsely sampled parameter space as a surrogate for a full simulation, or experiment.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Title:Dynamic Sparse Training for Deep Reinforcement Learning

Authors:Ghada Sokar, Elena Mocanu, Decebal Constantin Mocanu, Mykola Pechenizkiy, Peter Stone. Abstract: Deep reinforcement learning has achieved significant success in many decision-making tasks in various fields. However, it requires a large training time of dense neural networks to obtain a good performance. This hinders its applicability on low-resource devices where memory and computation are strictly constrained. In a step towards enabling deep reinforcement learning agents to be applied to low-resource devices, in this work, we propose for the first time to dynamically train deep reinforcement learning agents with sparse neural networks from scratch. We adopt the evolution principles of dynamic sparse training in the reinforcement learning paradigm and introduce a training algorithm that optimizes the sparse topology and the weight values jointly to dynamically fit the incoming data. Our approach is easy to be integrated into existing deep reinforcement learning algorithms and has many favorable advantages. First, it allows for significant compression of the network size which reduces the memory and computation costs substantially. This would accelerate not only the agent inference but also its training process. Second, it speeds up the agent learning process and allows for reducing the number of required training steps. Third, it can achieve higher performance than training the dense counterpart network. We evaluate our approach on OpenAI gym continuous control tasks. The experimental results show the effectiveness of our approach in achieving higher performance than one of the state-of-art baselines with a 50\% reduction in the network size and floating-point operations (FLOPs). Moreover, our proposed approach can reach the same performance achieved by the dense network with a 40-50\% reduction in the number of training steps.
Sciencearxiv.org

Locally Valid and Discriminative Confidence Intervals for Deep Learning Models

Crucial for building trust in deep learning models for critical real-world applications is efficient and theoretically sound uncertainty quantification, a task that continues to be challenging. Useful uncertainty information is expected to have two key properties: It should be valid (guaranteeing coverage) and discriminative (more uncertain when the expected risk is high). Moreover, when combined with deep learning (DL) methods, it should be scalable and affect the DL model performance minimally. Most existing Bayesian methods lack frequentist coverage guarantees and usually affect model performance. The few available frequentist methods are rarely discriminative and/or violate coverage guarantees due to unrealistic assumptions. Moreover, many methods are expensive or require substantial modifications to the base neural network. Building upon recent advances in conformal prediction and leveraging the classical idea of kernel regression, we propose Locally Valid and Discriminative confidence intervals (LVD), a simple, efficient and lightweight method to construct discriminative confidence intervals (CIs) for almost any DL model. With no assumptions on the data distribution, such CIs also offer finite-sample local coverage guarantees (contrasted to the simpler marginal coverage). Using a diverse set of datasets, we empirically verify that besides being the only locally valid method, LVD also exceeds or matches the performance (including coverage rate and prediction accuracy) of existing uncertainty quantification methods, while offering additional benefits in scalability and flexibility.