Mountaintop View 5-28-21. Recruiting app, Tampering, lack of opportunities, Fox schedule, no payday?
Take a deep breath. We have arrived at another Friday. Get your weekend started a bit sooner with our collected links and original content coming your way today. James Sackville, a former punter, wanted to change the way players are recruited. He’s not there yet but he did something about it. James has developed a recruiting app. 5.5 years ago, he barely knew what American football was. At SMU he heard recruiting horror stories and has now launched Athletes in Recruitment (AIR), which attempts to translate the recruiting experience into a social network. It’s an extremely interesting development, but it’s future impact remains to be seen.www.mwcconnection.com