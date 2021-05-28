Mountaintop View 5-28-21. Recruiting app, Tampering, lack of opportunities, Fox schedule, no payday?

It’s another week of the MWC Recruiting Roundup. Recruiting feels like recruiting again with players allowed to visit campuses. Schools couldn’t wait to host recruits, with many visits coming during the week as soon as the calendar turned to June. As can be seen below, there were a ton of visits and many of those were followed by offers, which also increased this week. Expect offers to increase again during and after camps, when coaches get to see players live on the field for the first time in at least a year and a half.