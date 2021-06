A day after reportedly submitting a €15 million offer for striker Andrea Belotti, one deemed “provocative” (in the dictionary sense; he presumably wasn't titillated by the offer) by Torino President Urbano Cairo, Roma GM Tiago Pinto has seemingly gone back to the drawing board to provide José Mourinho with a new striker for Roma's latest project. While players like Mauro Icardi and Memphis Depay continue to be linked with the Giallorossi, according to reports out of Brazil, the club may look to one of Mourinho's former Tottenham charges for help upfront.