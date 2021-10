Less than a month after the launch of Realme GT Neo 2 in China, the company launched the GT Neo 2T in the country today. While the name suggests that it is an upgraded version of GT Neo 2, that’s not the case. This is more or less the same phone as the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, which launched in May this year. One main highlight of this new device is its SOC. Instead of the normal Dimensity 1200, it is the Dimensity 1200-AI SOC which we have seen powering the OnePlus Nord 2 as well.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO