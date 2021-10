In March this year, the Redmi Note 10 series debuted in the Indian market, and it included three phones, the Note 10, Note 10 Pro & the Note 10 Pro Max. The main highlight of this series was that it brought a 120Hz Super AMOLED display under Rs 20,000 price segment, something which no one would’ve even thought. Later, the Redmi Note 10 Pro was launched in China, but it was a different phone with the same name. While the Indian variant had a Snapdragon 732G SOC, the Chinese variant had Dimensity 1100.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO