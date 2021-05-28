Cancel
Cassie Randolph on cosmetic surgery and 'keeping it natural'

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCassie Randolph on cosmetic surgery and 'keeping it natural'. 'The Bachelor' star Cassie Randolph likes to "keep it as natural as possible" as she opens up on cosmetic surgery.

www.suncommercial.com
NFLPosted by
Us Weekly

Cassie Randolph Is ‘Certainly Not’ Going to Appear in Ex Colton Underwood’s Netflix Series

Staying out of it. Cassie Randolph is aware that her ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood is filming a new reality show, but she has zero interest in being a part of the production. “Cassie hasn’t been paying attention to the news and what is being teased about Colton’s documentary,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively of the former Bachelor contestant, 26. “She hasn’t heard details of what is going to be said about their past relationship and she’s certainly not going to make any appearances in it.”
Society957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My twin sister is getting cosmetic surgery and I feel some type of way”

Good morning 805. I hope everyone is well. I love listening to the station especially during my morning commute. Situation 805 is very entertaining because you hear issues that other people go through and it makes you feel good that you’re not the only one that has problems. My situation is a little different though. So I don’t know how many will be able to relate. I am an identical twin. Me and my sister are 29. We, like most twins are super close. About a year ago my sister told us that she wanted to get her nose and lips done. I know it’s something that she wants to do and she asked me if I will be doing the same so we can do it together and I said no. She has been trying to convince me to do it, but I like our features. I’m not gonna lie I do feel some type of way. We are identical twins and by her doing this, we will no longer be. She’s scheduled for next month and I still have time to convince her not to go through with it. I really didn’t think this would affect me this much. It’s weird! Part of me feels like a piece of me will be gone if she goes through with it. I have been depressed and anxious in the days leading up to her surgeries. I don’t know if I am over reacting or if this is just a twin thing. It’s a long shot but I would love some words of encouragement, advice, anyone who can possibly relate. Thank you in advance.
Skin Care1stnews.com

Dabota Lawson slams people who call cosmetic surgery fake

Dabota Lawson has stated that cosmetic surgery is not fake. She made this known on her Instagram stories. The former beauty queen and fashion entrepreneur, Dabota Lawson has slammed those calling cosmetic surgery fake. The brand influencer and fashion expert took to her Snapchat account to lash at such people,...
Beauty & Fashionmarketresearchtelecast.com

The controversial photo: Millie Bobby Brown had cosmetic surgery?

Cosmetic surgeries are common among celebrities around the world who seek to maintain their figures to look better on camera. Although there are many actors and actresses who seek to retouch their faces when they enter their maturity, a Netflix star surprised about it in the last hours: a photo of Millie Bobby Brown, just 17 years, generated versions about a possible operation. Look at the image and draw your own conclusions!
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Here's the 411 on Thomas Jacobs, Katie Thurston's Alleged 'Bachelorette' Villain

And so the countdown begins—we're officially a week and a half away from the premiere of Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette, and we're already getting intel on who the villain of her season is going to be. His name? Thomas Jacobs, and according to our Bachelor tea-spilling extraordinaire—that'll be Reality Steve, duh—he's not well liked by the dudes in the house.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Why Kaitlyn Bristowe "Won't Be Surprised" if She's Pregnant on Her and Jason Tartick's Wedding Day

Watch: Chris Harrison Replaced By Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe as "Bachelorette" Host. Katilyn Bristowe couldn't be readier to start a family with fiancé Jason Tartick. The 35-year-old former lead of The Bachelorette visited the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast on Tuesday, June 1, where she told Becca Kufrin and guest co-host Catherine Lowe that she could imagine herself walking down the aisle for two.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Did You Miss Chris Harrison in ‘The Bachelorette’ Premiere? (POLL)

The Bachelorette returned for its 17th season on June 7, and Katie Thurston’s search for love is happening without the usual host. As we already knew, Chris Harrison is not hosting this season following recent controversy — he’s also out of the franchise — and former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are instead taking point.
Skin Caregoodmenproject.com

Would I Ever Have Cosmetic Surgery?

My daughter and I were driving in the car the other day and the morning radio hosts were talking about the prevalence of botox. My 18 year old daughter asked whether mom would ever have do that?. My daughter knows that both my wife and I care about our appearance...
Skin Carevernamagazine.com

Spectrum Aesthetics Surgeon Discusses 5 Cosmetic Surgeries Popular Among Men

Believe it or not, cosmetic surgery is highly popular among men too. From Hollywood actors to your regular joe, a lot of men are opting for cosmetic procedures. Although the media and news outlets portray women as the face of cosmetic surgery, it is taken by men too. As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons’ annual report, more than 1.3 million men in the United States went under the knife (or needle) in 2018.
Paradise, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Wells Adams Returns to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in Larger Role (Exclusive)

Wells Adams is headed back to the Bachelor in Paradise beach. The resident bartender of The Bachelor franchise’s summer spinoff series will return for season seven in an expanded role, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. In addition to reprising his role behind the bar, the ABC franchise alum will also serve as the “master of ceremonies” over the rose ceremony eliminations and will be guest hosting one of the later weeks in the season, Warner Bros. TV, the studio behind the franchise, confirms.
TV & VideosCosmopolitan

Who Is Connor B. on Katie Thurston's 'Bachelorette' Season?

Connor Brennan (aka Connor B!) started off this season of The Bachelorette dressed as a literal cat, and apparently Katie Thurston was...into it! Like, to the point where she and Connor made out while he was in full costume, an image which lives in my mind rent-free no matter how many times I try to evict it. Usually, super-gimmicky contestants don't make it that far on The Bachelorette, but Connor and Katie have clearly connected—she even gushed to Us Weekly that “He did his research on me. I love my cats so much. And then he has these ridiculous jokes that made me laugh. He’s handsome. And honestly, he was the first name I remembered by heart. I was like, ‘I know him, Connor, the cat.’ That’s what I called him and he’s just a great guy.”