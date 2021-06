Last year, Coloradans found evidence of the first wolf pack in the state since their eradication in the 1940s, which was exciting news for both animal lovers and history buffs alike. This month, the excitement continues, as the first pack of wolf pups have been verified by both a Colorado Parks and Wildlife biologist and CPW district […] The post For The First Time In Decades, Wolf Pups Have Been Spotted In Colorado appeared first on Only In Your State.