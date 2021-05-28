Cancel
22-30 - Rangers forget to pack bats for PNW, lose 5-0 to Mariners

By Lone Star Ball
chatsports.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Rangers did not score a run and the Seattle Mariners scored five runs. After the mini sweep to the Angels, the Rangers moved their West Coast road trip to Seattle. That was bad news as whether or not they call the local park Kingdome, Safeco, or T-Mobile, it’s been a house of horrors for Texas more often than not over the years. The fright tonight came in the form of no runs to show for their travels in tonight’s opener.

www.chatsports.com
