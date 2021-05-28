22-30 - Rangers forget to pack bats for PNW, lose 5-0 to Mariners

ARLINGTON, Texas, June 6 — There is really no point in hiding it. Late May and early June have not been kind to the Texas Rangers at all. The Rangers limped into Sunday’s contest with a record of 1-10 over their last 11 games, and it was crystal clear to everyone that they needed to change their overall approach. The good news, however, is that nothing lasts forever. Eventually teams manage to string together wins, thus changing their whole dynamic. Perhaps this Rangers ball club is in for some much needed good fortune. They sure could use it. Unfortunately, it was not to be this time as the events of Sunday afternoon saw the Rangers lose their series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays by a final score of 7-1.