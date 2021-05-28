Laurie Price, of Dowagiac

Laurie Price, 73, of Dowagiac, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Laurie was born on Sept. 15, 1947, to the late Lawrence and Phyllis (Edwards) Gnat in Berwin, Illinois. Laurie graduated from high school and later went on to earn her CNA from Tampa University. She later worked as the secretary to the president of Lake Michigan College until the mid 2000s. After she retired Laurie turned her love of crafting into a side business where she and her husband, Dennis, made and sold wood crafts. Laurie was also a lover of the peaceful and outdoors. She spent many, many nights camping with her family. They loved to enjoy the lake, spend time up north, and as her daughter referred to it go “glamping.”