Jun. 3—As a young child, Greg Gleason would watch "The Magician" starring Bill Bixby and dream about one day stepping into his shoes. "He did magic shows in Las Vegas at a casino and he drove a corvette and he had a car phone. That's cool in the '70s," Gleason said. "Last year, when I was working at Bally's, I realized, 'Hey, I'm going to my job at the casino, doing my show, I'm driving my corvette to the venue and I'm on my cell phone. It's like, 'Hey, I'm that guy from the TV show.'"