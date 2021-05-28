Play Your Way Across Maine With These 22 Extraordinary Mini Golf Courses

The really quick answer to this question is, yes and no. Does that make sense? Okay, maybe we should do a little bit more explaining here on this one. First of all, what is a tiny home? In short, it's a home that's tiny. Yeah, a gripping explanation, right? Tiny homes have been surging in popularity around the country for the last decade, including right here in Maine. However, until yesterday, it may have been illegal to live in one here in the Pine Tree State.