Executive Inc. How the Valley's Eric Roudi built a recession-proof business (Video)

By Sara Edwards – Contributing writer
bizjournals
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Roudi launched OpenWorks in 1983 and has turned it into one of the fast-growing companies in the country. It has landed on the Inc. 5000 list and services many Fortune 500 companies such as FedEx, Pepsi and UPS.

www.bizjournals.com
