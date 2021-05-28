Executive Inc. How the Valley's Eric Roudi built a recession-proof business (Video)

The Glass Guru is no stranger to this type of recognition. The company has consistently been named as a top low-cost franchise opportunity by leading business publications. The company began franchising on the precipice of The Great Recession. More recently, the Plano, TX-based franchisor posted record numbers throughout the pandemic, with many individual franchise locations also recording high watermark numbers. These factors, along with the company’s ever increasing franchise owner satisfaction are what makes The Glass Guru one of the best.