'Dead Pigs' review: 'Birds of Prey' director's first movie finally gets U.S. release

A premise that might have played as fundamentally melodramatic instead gives its emotion some jagged edges in writer/director Ruthy Pribar’s Israeli drama. Asia (Alena Yiv), a 35-year-old single-mother working as a nurse in Jerusalem, has a somewhat typical head-butting relationship with her teenage daughter, Vika (Shira Haas)—until Vika’s ALS-like degenerative neuromuscular condition begins to progress rapidly, changing the dynamic of their interactions. The early scenes of Asia’s hookups with guys in bars and an on-again/off-again affair with a co-worker suggest that this might be all about an irresponsible mom forced to do some real parenting, but Pribar doesn’t build her story around Asia needing to change. The relationship is both simpler and more complicated than that, addressing things that start to seem petty in familial conflict when real crisis emerges. And Pribar directs with confidence, as when she takes a scene of Vika in respiratory distress and cuts to images that refuse to wallow in the most tear-jerking composition. It’s a bit frustrating that Vika’s character isn’t as fully fleshed-out in the 85-minute running time; the fact that the title isn’t Asia & Vika should be a clue, but there’s still untapped potential there. The satisfaction comes in a tender reminder of all that comes with being a care-giver. Available June 25 via SLFSatHome.org. (NR)