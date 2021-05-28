Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Prices spike for summer essentials like air-conditioners

By ABC Audio
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30DGpD_0aEZ1r7B00

NEW YORK — Memorial Day weekend is upon us, marking the unofficial start to summer. And as temperatures across the country begin to rise, you may be in the market for some seasonal essentials, like air-conditioners, to keep you cool. But it’s going to cost you.

An increase in demand for cooling units, paired with production slow-downs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, have caused a shortage in the amount of A/C units available.

As ABC News’ Becky Worley explains in the video below, that means consumers will have to fork over more money before they can enjoy that cool blast of air:

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Essentials#Abc Audio#Abc News#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

How to install a portable air conditioner

Summer is just around the corner, which means longer days, more outdoor activities, and much hotter temperatures. When it comes to keeping your home cool, those of us without the glories of a central air system will be relegated to two other cooling options — window air conditioners and portable air conditioners. If you’ve chosen the latter, getting your portable AC properly installed is a bit of an undertaking, but we’re here to help. As experts in home gear, we’ve taken a look at several leading portable AC units to assemble this how-to guide for installing your brand-new portable air conditioner.
Electronicsrecordpatriot.com

Cool off with a HOT deal on a 10,000 BTU window air conditioner

With warmer temperatures melting popsicles and turning harmless pavement into the Mojave desert, now is the perfect time to buy an air conditioner. So why not go the extra mile by investing in an AC with a brain? Enter the Frigidaire 10,000 BTU 115-Volt Window Air Conditioner; a Wifi-enabled smart-as-heck AC window unit that can cool up to 450 square feet of space.
Electronicsclarkdeals.com

Friedrich Chill Premier 5000 BTU smart window air conditioner for $213

Built-in Wi-Fi Smart home/voice command. 8-way air flow control for better air distribution. The seller here is wholesale_connection, which has a 99% positive feedback score on more than 100,000 reviews. Free shipping is available and 30-day returns are accepted with the buyer paying for return shipping. But act fast: This...
ElectronicsRealEstateRama

Howell MI Air Conditioner Repair-AC Repair & Fix Pros in Howell

Air conditioners are common in most homes and offices. During summer when the temperatures are high you will need one to cool your home. Nevertheless, when your machine isn’t working properly you may experience changes in its performance. These changes may include blowing hot air, making unusual sounds, unusual smells,...
Home & Gardenprostoknow.com

What size air conditioner do I need?

How to ensure the air conditioner you want is the right size. When the mercury rises and the air stays hot and humid even after the sun goes down, you’ll need to find a way to stay cool. Many older homes don’t have whole-house air conditioning systems, which means a window unit or portable air conditioner is necessary.
Home & Gardenstardem.com

Window air conditioner: how to fix it, clean it and make it like new

The heat of summer will soon be bearing down, giving millions of window-mounted air conditioners a real workout. Many owners of said units are wondering why their air conditioners aren’t working properly. Good news! In most situations, consumers can fix a window air conditioner themselves, provided they have the right information and an inexpensive handy tool.
Food & Drinksperuzi.xyz

Woolies drops prices on 220 essentials

Woolworths has slashed prices on more than 220 winter staples, including pork, soups, chicken and baking essentials. There are also savings on cookware ranges, including the Decor storage lines, along with a range of medicinal products for common winter cold or flu. Customers can also save on select bulk items...
Electronicsclarkdeals.com

Today only: Tosot air conditioners and dehumidifiers from $130

Just in time for humid days, Woot is offering great deals on Tosot air conditioners & dehumidifiers starting at $129.99!. For that price, check out this 1,500 sq. ft. dehumidifier pictured here. Compared to $170.98 at Amazon, you’re saving $40.99 right there. Also available is this Chalet 8000 BTU Energy...
ElectronicsGazette

[SPONSORED CONTENT] Breeze Tec Reviews: What to know before trying this portable air conditioner

Breeze Tec is a portable air conditioning system that provides fresh and cool air in every season. This cooling system uses advanced technology that employs the mechanism of evaporation to bring down room temperature. According to the official Breeze Tec website, it has an innovative 4-in-1 technology that purifies the air and increases humidity. It also works as a fan to provide a refreshing flow of air in hot weather. The convenient size and construction of this air cooler allow you to use it anywhere, at any time.
Swartz Creek, MIabc12.com

HVAC companies in Mid-Michigan busy keeping air conditioners running

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Heating and cooling companies have their work cut out for them in the summer heat gripping Mid-Michigan this week. Air conditioners are often working overtime to keep homes cool -- and that means units can stop working when residents need them most. Like any household appliance, air conditioners need care and maintenance.
ElectronicsIslands Sounder

CoolX Portable AC Reviews – Is Cool X Air Conditioner Legit?

Do you constantly find yourself dreading excessive utility bills and unbearable heat waves during the summer season?. If you are like most of us, you have already started researching viable air conditioner alternatives to help keep you cool during the sweltering summer months. CoolX is a revolutionary portable air cooler...
Electronicsmertsheating.com

Why Is A Thermostat Used Inversely In Air Conditioners?

When your favorite football team loses the big game it’s easy to blame the quarterback or maybe the coach. Just like it’s easy to blame the air conditioner when your Steger, IL or Crown Point, IN house gets too hot during the summer. Just like football is a team game, several components have to work together for an air conditioner to cool properly. Merts Heating & Air Conditioning finds that many times homeowners forget about a very important component…the thermostat.
ElectronicsPosted by
B98.5

Home Made Air Conditioner For Less Than $20

It's not even summer yet and the thermometer is due to hit the mid 90's today. Officially, the 2021 June solstice happens on Sunday, June 20, at 11:32 pm and even though we have a few cooler days ahead, you know we also have a few, if not several scorchers still on the way.
ElectronicsKTEN.com

Best Central Air Conditioner Brands For The Money

Originally Posted On: Best Central Air Conditioner Brands For The Money (5estimates.com) Discover which central AC unit is the best value for your dollar. We’ll also help you find a great contractor to get it installed. In fact, whether you need an HVAC expert or a local handyman, we’ve got you covered.
ElectronicsReal Simple

This Portable Air Conditioner Helps Shoppers 'Sleep Like a Rock'—Even During Heat Waves

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When you don't have the luxury of central AC and the temperatures start to creep upwards, staying comfortable at home can be tricky. A cooling set of sheets and a strategically placed fan certainly help, but sometimes, a little more power is needed—and that's when a portable air conditioner can work wonders. According to shoppers, Midea's 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner is a "lifesaver" during summer heat, and it's now on sale with an Amazon coupon.
Electronicsmertsheating.com

Is An Air Conditioner Compressor Repairable?

The short answer to our headline question is yes. The more complete answer is yes, just like you can repair anything if you’re willing to spend enough money. The compressor is the heart of an AC unit. Located in the outdoor unit, the air conditioner compressor is what allows the transfer of heat that keeps your Steger, IL or Crown Point, IN home cool. It’s also a part of the system that can fail because of the stress it goes through which often leads to an AC replacement. That’s because replacing an AC compressor is a time consuming and expensive repair.
Victoria, TXPosted by
98.7 Jack FM

Parts Shortage: A Big Reason to Go Easy on Your Air Conditioner

Down here at the radio station we got a good laugh out of our listener's responses to the news from ERCOT that suggests all thermostats remain at 78 degrees through the day regardless of the 105-degree heat index. Of course, power outages from high demand are no laughing matter, and nobody wants to lose power due to overtaxing the grid. I personally turn the AC off when I leave for work. Since I'm often at the office for 12+ hours every day, this results in a pretty modest bill each month. It sure does get toasty by the time I get home.
Electronicskentreporter.com

BreezeTec Review: Legit Portable AC or Scam Air Conditioner?

The BreezeTec Air Cooler is a portable device that runs on little electricity to keep the user cooled off for hours on end. The device circulates air through a water filter with no noise to not disturb the ambiance in a room. What is BreezeTec?. Staying cool during the summertime...