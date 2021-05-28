Board of Trustees Approves Faculty Tenure and Promotions
The Board of Trustees, at its April 13 meeting, approved tenure and promotion for 10 Worcester State faculty across a variety of disciplines. Tenure-track faculty follow a contractual evaluation process over several years with each year including a recommendation for reappointment. Classroom observation, peer and chair evaluation, dean evaluation and recommendation, as well as the provost’s recommendation, are included. The president makes the final recommendation/approval before going to the Board for tenure recommendation and approval.news.worcester.edu