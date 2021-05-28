Board of Trustees Approves Faculty Tenure and Promotions

The Simpson College Board of Trustees appointed Terry Handley as the new Board Chair and welcomed new members Beth Nigut and Joe Sorenson to the College’s governing body. Handley retired as president and CEO of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. in 2019, closing a career that spanned almost 40 years after starting at the company in 1981 and became president and CEO in 2016, as well as graduation from Simpson’s continuing, graduate and online programming 2009. Nigut is the executive vice president and chief people officer at EMC Insurance Companies, and graduated from Simpson in the class of 1991, while Sorenson is a member of the class of 2012 and currently serves as vice president of affiliate relations at the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines. Both Nigut and Sorensen will serve three-year terms on the board. To learn more about the Board of Trustees, click below.