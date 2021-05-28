Cancel
Board of Trustees Approves Faculty Tenure and Promotions

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Board of Trustees, at its April 13 meeting, approved tenure and promotion for 10 Worcester State faculty across a variety of disciplines. Tenure-track faculty follow a contractual evaluation process over several years with each year including a recommendation for reappointment. Classroom observation, peer and chair evaluation, dean evaluation and recommendation, as well as the provost’s recommendation, are included. The president makes the final recommendation/approval before going to the Board for tenure recommendation and approval.

