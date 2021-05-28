Tokyo Olympics looking more and more like fan-free event

With the real-world Tokyo Games fast approaching, the IOC is concluding its inaugural Olympic Virtual Series, a competition involving virtual versions of baseball, sailing, rowing, cycling, and motorsports that came about after the pandemic forced the postponement of the 2020 Games to this year. Kit McConnell, the sports director for the International Olympic Committee, joined Cheddar to discuss the success of the venture into esports during COVID-19 and possible future games that could join the roster. "We've talked to basketball with their NBA 2K game. We've talked to FIFA and football with their EA Sports game. All of these were interested right at the start, but just because of the timing ahead of Tokyo it was a little bit challenging," he said. McConnell added that he certainly sees more sports being added to the base five with game technology consistently improving.