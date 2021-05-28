Cancel
Tokyo Olympics looking more and more like fan-free event

By Associated Press
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee has hinted that fans may be barred from venues when the games open in just under two months. The prospect of empty venues became more likely with the Japanese government saying they will extend a state of emergency until June 20 as COVID-19 cases continue to put the medical system under strain.

