Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) is involved in an international research project launched by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF). The aim of the project is to improve water security in the Middle East. Various cross-border research and development projects will be carried out - ranging from the use of innovative water technologies to efficient water sector management approaches. The Mainz teams, led by Professor Sebastian Seiffert from JGU and Professor Michael Maskos, also from JGU and head of the Fraunhofer Institute for Microengineering and Microsystems IMM, will be participating in the BMBF project and collaborating with three partners from Iran and Iraq. "Our goal is to use temperature-sensitive polymer gels to convert seawater from the Persian Gulf into drinking water to supply small settlements in the region - an energy-independent process which is simply driven by the alternation of day and night," explained Sebastian Seiffert, Professor for Physical Chemistry of Polymers at JGU. The German Federal Ministry of Education and Research will be supporting the project with EUR 600,000 in funding over the next three years.