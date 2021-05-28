Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Auchter's Art: What's wrong with workers?

michiganradio.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe worst job I ever had was my first one. When I was 13 years old, my friend Joe convinced me that we should give caddying at a local country club a try. (Joe redeemed himself a few years later when he convinced me to tryout for the school musical where I met my future wife.)

www.michiganradio.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Michigan Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Sports
Related
Kern County, CATehechapi News

Writing and the 'Art of Getting it Wrong'

"Why on earth do we need more writers?” asks Brendan Constantine, a Los Angeles-based poet. Those attending the Writers of Kern monthly meeting scheduled for Saturday, June 19 will have the chance to find an answer to that question. Constantine will be the featured guest speaker, delivering a special edition of his curiously titled workshop, "The Art of Getting It Wrong."
Cook County, ILoakpark.com

What’s wrong with pointing out what’s wrong?

I have a friend, well maybe she is an acquaintance … really on the concentric circles of relationships, she is a step above an acquaintance. More like a “friend-lite.” She said something years ago that has been running through my mind all week. She said, “I am so good at...
Religionnation.africa

What’s wrong with gaining knowledge?

The assertion that Kenyans are illiterate is a pessimistic outlook. We have a million citizens with a degree, four million diplomas and another six million certificates. The Book of Acts of Apostles 7:20, in the Bible, records that “Moses was educated with all the education of the Egyptians”, and it is this man that God used to emancipate the Israelites from captivity in Egypt, and it’s through him that laws and instructions were given to the people (he wrote first five books in the Bible, which have been extensively used in legal training and development).
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Rich Woman Humiliates Poor Woman in Beauty Salon, Learns a Lesson an Hour Later – Subscriber Story

Mandy went to a salon to get ready for a special evening when a wealthy woman humiliated her because of her poor husband. Within a few minutes, the woman ate her own words. Mandy wasn't a rich woman, but since it was her wedding anniversary, she decided to have a makeover at one of New York's known salons. Her husband wanted the evening to be special, so he treated her.
MusicSlipped Disc

A young conductor tells veteran player what’s wrong with orchestras

Reader’s Comment of the Day (to original post here):. Of all your comments on this website I ever saw, this one is the first one that isn’t purely insulting, and I agree for the most parts with you. Since you are an orchestral player (and from what you tell us, it might be with a certain Radio Symphony?), I can understand your frustration but would also like to point out your opportunity. The truth is, most of these 24 young conductors (I met almost all of them) aren’t selfie-taking, self-image-obsessed at all. Some are sweaty, as is Noseda. Some are jumping, as are many that aren’t too old. Same for energy-driven.
Collegesnewvoices.org

What’s New With The Workers Circle College Network

Thanks for sitting down to speak with New Voices Magazine? Tell us a little bit about who you are beyond your organizing for the Workers Circle College Network. Noa Baron: I’m a rising senior at NYU studying Judaic studies and public policy. I’m originally from Evanston, Illinois, and I’m passionate about Judaism and activism. I love learning and connection—I dream about someday becoming a rabbi. Outside of the Workers Circle College Network, I can be found co-leading weekly Friday night services for fellow college students and painting in my free time.
Shoppingkentlive.news

Act of kindness instantly repaid when woman let man jump queue at till

A woman who let a shopper jump in front of her in the queue at Aldi was shocked to find he instantly repaid her kindness - and she decided to pay it forward. The woman was queuing at Aldi on Monday afternoon with a trolley full of goods when she spotted a man who had just two items to pay for, reports The Echo.
Florida Statenewstalkflorida.com

Tips on How to Style and Furnish Your Florida Room

Maybe you recently moved into a home that has a Florida room or you’ve lived in your casa for years and want to give this space a much-needed makeover. According to Southern Living magazine, Florida rooms, which are also referred to as sunrooms or conservatories, gained in popularity during the 1950s and 60s, when people realized they could enjoy the many benefits of the great outdoors without actually going outside.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Man Broke into a Bar

Today's joke is about a man who visited a bar he regularly drank at. However, this time, he was broke but thought he would push his luck. One day, a man who was a habitue of a bar rushed through the doors and requested them to give him three shots as fast as possible. He seemed to be out of breath and was very distraught.
San Diego, CASan Diego weekly Reader

There's an art to falling

The Tijuana Slough is known for its massive break. Coupled with a rocky reef and heavy pollution from the Tijuana River, it can be dangerous and during the winter months it’s often closed due to pollution. “I have had some injuries out here. Whenever I hit my head, that’s not...
South Pasadena, CASouth Pasadena News

Arts are Essential | What’s Up 6/18-6/25

Here’s what’s happening in the arts, be sure to support local arts and culture and enjoy as the state reopens!. SPARC Gallery reopens with “BREATH”, an exhibition of works by artist Mark Billy. “Breath,” a solo exhibition of vivid collage and illustrative works by multimedia artist Mark Billy, launches the...
Chicago, ILboxden.com

LIL DURK Caught Lacking By Fans Driving Trackhawk in Chicago

LIL DURK Caught Lacking By Fans Driving Trackhawk in Chicago. Them fans lucky they aint get popped because they should’ve. OP, I respect your hustle and determination. One thing though, why don't you take some of the criticism, by way of slaps and non-trolling comments, and take the constructive criticism to help make your channel more appealing. The content is straight but the delivery and approach could be improved a bit to make it more catchy and universally appealing. But hey, what do I know? I didn't go to school in this area of expertise. I just want to help. Because those very same slaps could be turned into props and further your growth if you would just listen to the people who are your fans and are industry professionals on this site.
Petsprogameguides.com

Where to Collect Cat Food in Fortnite

The final Legendary Quest for Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 3 of Fortnite gives us the task of collecting Cat Food. The locations for the cat food aren't specified, so many players don't know where to look. In the map and guide below, we have listed the locations where you can collect Cat Food to finish this final Legendary quest for the week.
Entertainmentthe-saleroom.com

Rare Books, Manuscripts, Maps & Photographs

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 33. St Andrews A large rolled map, 19th century 180 x 125cm, backed onto...
ReligionWatauga Democrat

Raccoon Theology: Crafting sermons

One of those things that really bug me is to go to a church, pick up a bulletin to see what the pastor is preaching on this morning — and find a big blank space where the sermon title ought to be. Now I know I shouldn’t be critical, because...
Visual Artakimbo.ca

Levi Glass, Artist – Victoria

Levi Glass is a Canadian artist of Métis and German descent. He has exhibited internationally at venues in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, the UK, and frequently across Canada. He holds a BFA degree from Thompson Rivers University and an MFA degree from the University of Victoria. His research practice focuses on the mediation between images and objects that often result in new perspectives in familiar forms. His artistic practice utilizes a wide range of mediums including sculpture, installation, photography, and new media to experiment with a similarly wide range of contemporary issues from self-representation to politics to phenomenology. In addition to his own research and artistic practice, he has been an assistant preparator at the Kamloops Art Gallery, a member of the programming committee at Arnica Artist-Run Centre, a research assistant to The Camera Obscura Project, an artist assistant to Donald Lawrence, Kevin Schmidt and Cedric Bomford, and a sessional instructor at the University of Victoria. He most recently worked as an Indigenous Advisor at Camosun College. His solo exhibition Legroom for Daydreaming is on display at the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art until July 3.