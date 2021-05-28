Bang & Olufsen releases limited edition Berluti collab collection and ups the prices to match
(Pocket-lint) - If Bang & Olufsen products weren't exclusive enough, it's released a new limited edition collection in collaboration with renowned leather maestro, Berluti. The products actually look great, which isn't always the case with limited edition collabs. The blend of emblematic Venezia leather, which has been patinated by hand and Bang & Olufsen's alloy construction and refined styling really do make these products stand apart. With exclusivity comes a cost, however, and all these products will set you back a lot more than their non-limited edition siblings.www.pocket-lint.com