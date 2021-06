Along with Eric Ayars (Letters to the Editor, June 1), I made it a point to read Ibram X. Kendi’s “How to be an Antiracist” earlier this year, along with several other books that both support and question Kendi’s assertions. There is no denying that this is a very gifted young man whose efforts to date have brought him significant financial gain, despite his distaste for free market capitalism. I found myself in agreement with his belief that all people are capable of racism, not just Euro-Americans, but I was disappointed when his conclusions in other areas did not always follow his well-stated, if incomplete, pieces of evidence.