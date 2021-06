Alice Poindexter spent 30 years living abroad only to return to the South Linden home where she had spent so much of her childhood. In the 1950s, the modest two-story home near the corner of Hamilton and 14th avenues came to encapsulate her youth, and Poindexter was pleased to see little of its charm had faded or been replaced with renovations when she bought it in 2001. Poindexter is one of nine siblings and her eldest sister had lived in the house for years, but was preparing to move into a new build in Canal Winchester.