As an offensive unit, Orlando seems to have found a bit of a rhythm. Quarterback Bryan Hicks sits fourth overall in the NAL in passing, posting up 202 yards per game, and third overall in touchdown passes with 18. Hicks left last week’s game in the third quarter with a hand injury, but has recovered since and is expected to start this Friday in New Jersey. Just in case the Preds signed QB Matt Parsons. The Predators swapped kickers releasing Jorge Leon and then signing Joshua Smith Signed from St Andrews College.