Industry Veteran to Lead Front-Office Trading Solutions. Continuing to invest in its Capital Markets business, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., a global Fintech leader, announced that it has further strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Fintech and financial services veteran Ray Tierney as President of Itiviti. With extensive experience on both the sell-side and buy-side, Tierney will be responsible for the management and growth of Broadridge’s front-office OEMS and Connectivity solutions with its recently completed acquisition of Itiviti.