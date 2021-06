Topeka and its police union failed to reach a contract even after extending the bargaining deadline by about two weeks. The city and union will now head to mediation. “Police departments across the nation are facing staff shortages at record levels,” said Charles Wilson, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3, in a Tuesday evening news release. “Topeka is not alone on this issue and we are recruiting from the same applicant pool as other comparable cities and counties.