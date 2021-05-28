Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valdosta, GA

EDITORIAL: School board unity serves community

Valdosta Daily Times
 18 days ago

A community is always stronger united than it could ever be divided. And so is a board of education. The Valdosta Board of Education must find ways to come together and put children over politics, power, money or race. Your way and my way must be replaced with our way.

www.valdostadailytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Education
City
Valdosta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Politics#Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

Thirty-four Lowndes students quarantined

VALDOSTA – Thirty-four Lowndes County Schools students are quarantined and eight have a confirmed COVID-19 status in the past week. The report comes a week after no students or teachers were quarantined or diagnosed with the virus. Of the 34 quarantined, 14 are quarantined due to possible exposure at school...
Valdosta, GAvaldostacity.com

The City of Valdosta Observes National Public Works Week

On Monday, May 17, 2021, Mayor Scott James Matheson kicked off National Public Works Week in the City of Valdosta with an official Proclamation. Mayor Matheson met with Public Works officials to show appreciation for all the department does to increase the quality of life within the City. The national...
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

Business Briefs

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce hosts an average of at least one ribbon-cutting ceremony per week. The Chamber Ambassadors and staff join together to celebrate and welcome new businesses to the community. Ribbon cuttings are a great kick off to a business’ beginnings in the Valdosta area. Dream...
Georgia Statevaldostatoday.com

LHS’ Matthew North named AFA Georgia STEM Teacher of the Year

Photo: Wes Taylor (Superintendent of LCS), Matt North, Nick Lacey (President, South Georgia Chapter, AFA), and LeAnne McCall (Principal of LHS) Matthew North, Technology and Engineering teacher at Lowndes High School (LHS) was recently named the AFA Georgia STEM Teacher of the Year. The Air Force Association recognizes local, state, and national Teachers of the Year annually. The State Teacher of the Year award honors exemplary K-12 educators and Chapter Teacher of the Year winners at the AFA State level who make a profound difference in the lives of their students and in their community. As State Teacher of the Year, Mr. North will be a candidate for National Teacher of the Year.