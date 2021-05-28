CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2021

BOSTON, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) - Get Report announced today that it will report second quarter 2021 earnings at the close of business on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Management will host a conference call to review this information at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Interested parties may listen to the call and view a copy of the Company's Earnings Presentation by joining the call via https://services.choruscall.com/links/brkl1210729.html. To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 877-504-4120 (United States) or 412-902-6650 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp conference call. A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 877-344-7529 (United States) or 412-317-0088 (internationally). The passcode for this playback is 10157750. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Company's website at www.brooklinebancorp.com.