Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter of 2021

dallassun.com
 28 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ('GROW') (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(FRA:4021) is pleased to announce today its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company reported $17,000 of revenue. As well, as at...

www.dallassun.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co2#Biotechnology#Gro#European Union#Co2 Gro Inc#Blonf#Company#Vp Sales#Strategic Alliances#Eu#North American#Social And Governance#Es G
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Markets
News Break
Biology
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

BlackBerry Shares Gain as First Quarter Results Beat Expectations

BlackBerry (BB) - Get Report rose in late trade Thursday after the cybersecurity company and meme stock favorite posted a smaller-than-expected first-quarter loss. Shares of the Waterloo, Ontario, company were up as much as 1.5% to $12.88 in after-hours trading. The stock is up more than 90% year-to-date. BlackBerry reported...
Financial Reportsteletrader.com

DHT HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE 2021 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, June 24, 2021 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT”) announces the results of its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) held virtually on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Shareholders holding an aggregate of approximately 107,683,466 common shares of DHT were present or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting, representing approximately 63% of the issued and outstanding common shares of DHT as of the close of business on May 20, 2021, the record date for the Annual Meeting. At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders voted (1) to elect Erik Andreas Lind and Sophie Rossini to DHT’s Board of Directors, as Class III directors, for a term of three years and (2) to ratify the selection of Ernst & Young AS as DHT’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

UMH PROPERTIES, INC. WILL HOST SECOND QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

FREEHOLD, NJ, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) - Get Report, a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, announced that it will host its Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to announce $217.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $219.79 million. Ribbon Communications posted sales of $210.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsptownmedia.com

NIKE, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 24, 2021 — NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended May 31, 2021. Fourth quarter reported revenues were $12.3 billion, up 96 percent compared to prior year and increasing 21 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

BOSTON, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) - Get Report announced today that it will report second quarter 2021 earnings at the close of business on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Management will host a conference call to review this information at 1:30 PM Eastern Time on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Interested parties may listen to the call and view a copy of the Company's Earnings Presentation by joining the call via https://services.choruscall.com/links/brkl1210729.html. To listen to the call without access to the slides, interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 877-504-4120 (United States) or 412-902-6650 (internationally) and ask for the Brookline Bancorp conference call. A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 877-344-7529 (United States) or 412-317-0088 (internationally). The passcode for this playback is 10157750. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Company's website at www.brooklinebancorp.com.
IndustryStreetInsider.com

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a CAD $65,500 Commercial Installation Agreement with a Canadian Licensed Producer

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Toronto-based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB: BLONF)(FSE:4021) is excited to announce that it has agreed to a commercial installation of its CO2 Delivery Solutions" with a Canadian Licensed Producer ("LP or Customer") for the amount of CAD $65,500. The Customer has agreed to the commercial installation without the need for a commercial feasibility. The design of the installation allows for it to be expanded in the future to additional areas of the LP's facility. Payment for the CO2 Delivery Solutions" system will be 12 equal payments over 36 months and is subject to performance warranties.
MarketsBusiness Insider

BMO Investments Inc. Announces Results of Annual and Special Meetings of Securityholders

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - BMO Investments Inc. (the "Manager"), the manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, confirmed that the previously announced merger of BMO Floating Rate Income Fund into BMO U.S. High Yield Bond Fund will proceed since securityholder approval was obtained at a special meeting held on June 18, 2021 and securities regulatory approval has also been received for this merger.
Fort Lauderdale, FLPosted by
TheStreet

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Announces It Will Release Its First Quarter Of 2021 Financial Results And Second Quarter Financial Update And File Its Form 10Q For The Period Ending March 31, 2021, On Tuesday, June 29, 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. ("LMP" or the "Company") (LMPX) - Get Report, an e-commerce and facilities-based automotive retailer in the United States, today announced that it will release its first quarter of 2021 financial results and second quarter financial update and file its Form 10Q for the period ending March 31, 2021, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. As a result of filing its Form 10Q for the period ending March 31, 2021, the Company will regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Boyd Group Services Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./. WINNIPEG, MB, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX: BYD) today announced a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2021 of $0.141 per common share. The dividend will be payable on July 28, 2021 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $213.34 Million

Brokerages expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to report $213.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.18 million and the lowest is $201.50 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $154.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Industrybostonstar.com

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Second Sale to a Canadian Licensed Cultivator Customer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ('GROW') (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce that it has sold a second CO2 Delivery Solutions™ system to an existing Canadian licensed cultivator customer. The system will be installed in the customer's second micro cultivation facility. Aaron...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $644.50 Million

Brokerages expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to announce sales of $644.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $624.49 million to $664.50 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $607.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

BeyondSpring To Host First Quarter Financial Results And Corporate Update Conference Call On June 16, 2021

NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. ("BeyondSpring") (BYSI) - Get Report, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative cancer therapies, today announced that management will host a conference call to report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and provide an update on recent corporate events on June 16, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.
Stockslearnbonds.com

Chewy stock drops despite satisfactory first-quarter results

The price of Chewy stock is dropping in pre-market stock trading action today after the company reported its financial results covering the first quarter of its 2021 fiscal year despite exceeding analysts’ forecasts for the period. The online pet supplies vendor reported quarterly revenues of $2.14 billion for a 31.7%...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 136.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will post $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 23rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will report $294.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $312.30 million and the lowest is $285.58 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $196.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.