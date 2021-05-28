Top Republicans question effectiveness of Walz vaccine incentives
Top Republicans question the effectiveness of giving people incentives to be vaccinated against COVID, as Governor Tim Walz this afternoon (Thurs) announces state park passes, fishing licenses, and fair and amusement park tickets will be among premiums available to the first 100 thousand vaccinated beginning this weekend. Senate Republican Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says it’s a good idea to get everyone who should be vaccinated into that category — however…kxlp941.com